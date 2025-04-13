Senators Win Second Straight with Overtime Victory Over Flyers

The Ottawa Senators fought back to tie the game three times before defeating the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-3 in overtime. Tim Stützle scored twice while Fabian Zetterlund and Thomas Chabot each scored as well, the latter picking up a pair of assists as well for a three-point night.

The first period came to a close with both teams held scoreless and tied at 0-0 in a tight, defensive game.

The Flyers opened the scoring just past the halfway point of the second period at 11:43, when Nicolas Deslauriers scored his second goal of the season to give them a 1-0 lead.

Less than a minute later at 12:34, a strong pass from Thomas Chabot sent Tim Stützle on a break to bury his 22nd goal of the season past Igor Fedotov and tie things back up at 1-1. Assists on the goal were awarded to Thomas Chabot and Travis Hamonic.