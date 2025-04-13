Senators Win Second Straight with Overtime Victory Over Flyers
The Ottawa Senators fought back to tie the game three times before defeating the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-3 in overtime.
The Ottawa Senators fought back to tie the game three times before defeating the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-3 in overtime. Tim Stützle scored twice while Fabian Zetterlund and Thomas Chabot each scored as well, the latter picking up a pair of assists as well for a three-point night.
The first period came to a close with both teams held scoreless and tied at 0-0 in a tight, defensive game.
The Flyers opened the scoring just past the halfway point of the second period at 11:43, when Nicolas Deslauriers scored his second goal of the season to give them a 1-0 lead.
Less than a minute later at 12:34, a strong pass from Thomas Chabot sent Tim Stützle on a break to bury his 22nd goal of the season past Igor Fedotov and tie things back up at 1-1. Assists on the goal were awarded to Thomas Chabot and Travis Hamonic.
The Flyers restored their lead with 2:43 to play in the second period when Noah Cates scored his 16th goal of the season to make it 2-1.
The final minutes of the second period saw both teams remain scoreless, as the Senators headed into the final frame trailing by one at 2-1.
Opening the third period scoring was Fabian Zetterlund with his 19th goal of the season to tie the game back up at 4:41. Shane Pinto and Thomas Chabot both received assists on the goal, the latter’s second of the game.
Not sitting back, the Flyers restored their lead once more at 7:33 with Garnet Hathaway’s 10th goal of the season, putting them up 3-2.
The Senators tied it up once more with Thomas Chabot's eighth goal of the season, coming with 7:06 left in regulation. A top-corner snipe, the goal marked Chabot's third point of the game and came assisted by Angus Crookshank and Tim Stützle.
Just moments into overtime, the Flyers took an interference penalty to give the Senators a power play opportunity. It didn't take long for Tim Stützle to convert with his second goal of the game to win it by a score of 4-3. Assists on the goal were awarded to Drake Batherson and Claude Giroux.
The Senators will return to play on Tuesday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET in their second last regular season game of the year. Tickets for Tuesday's game are available HERE for purchase.
Postgame availabilities:
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators