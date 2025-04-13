Preview: Flyers at Senators, April 13, 2025

It’s time for a Sunday matinee as the Ottawa Senators host the Philadelphia Flyers today at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will also mark the start of the team’s Fan Appreciation Week. Tickets to today’s game are available HERE for purchase.

Fans unable to attend today’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter today’s game carrying momentum from the team’s 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, looking for their second consecutive win. Shane Pinto scored twice for the Senators, while Ridly Greig, Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens all scored as well.

Today’s game will be the third and final meeting between the Senators and Flyers this season. Their first matchup came back on November 14 at home, with the Flyers coming away with a 5-4 victory in overtime. Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Adam Gaudette all scored for the Senators.

The next meeting between the Senators and Flyers came on the road on March 11, with the Senators winning by a score of 5-2. Brady Tkachuk, Tyler Kleven, Michael Amadio, Dylan Cozens and Shane Pinto all tallied goals, while Anton Forsberg made 20 saves in net for a .909% save percentage.

The Flyers enter tonight’s game on the second half of a back-to-back weekend following their game against the New York Islanders yesterday afternoon. Winning by a score of 4-3 in overtime, the Flyers eliminated the Islanders from playoff contention.

Both prior games against the Flyers this season have proven to be high scoring. If history is any indicator, fans can expect an exciting game tonight. Be there to see the action — get your tickets HERE!