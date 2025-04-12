Sens Set-up: Fan Appreciation vs Philadelphia Flyers

The Ottawa Senators continue their home stand to close out the regular season when they host the Philadelphia Flyers tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Fan Appreciation_FY25_1920x1080_April_13_Eng
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators continue their home stand to close out the regular season when they host the Philadelphia Flyers tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game marks the start of the Senators’ Fan Appreciation Week, which will see the team celebrate and thank their fans for their support throughout the year. Tickets for tomorrow’s game are available HERE for purchase.

The Canadian Tire Centre Plaza will be open pregame for fans to enjoy activities, food and beverage offers, a DJ and more. The concourse will also be full of interactive photo ops and activities for fans to take part in once inside.

Throughout the day, fans will enjoy surprises and delights as the Senators show their gratitude to the best fans in the league.

Coming to town are the Philadelphia Flyers, who the Senators will play for the third and final time this season. The Senators enter the game hot off a dominant 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens last night.

Don’t miss out on the fun! Get your tickets to tomorrow’s game HERE!

