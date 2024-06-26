Draft Preview: Top 20-35 prospects

Below is a list of some of the top prospects ranked 20-35th in this year's NHL Draft that could have a chance to be drafted by the Ottawa Senators.
Mock Drafts
Mock Draft Pick
Sportsnet
The Hockey News
20
Michael Hage, forward (USHL)
Adam Jiricek, defenceman (Czechia)
21
Andrew Basha, forward (WHL)
Matvei Gridin, forward (USHL)
22
Terik Parascak, forward (WHL)
Dean Letourneau, forward (PHC)
23
Stian Solberg, defenceman (Norway)
Emil Hemming, forward (SM-liiga)
24
Adam Jiricek, defenceman (Czechia)
Nikita Artamonov, forward (KHL)
25
Sacha Boisvert, forward (USHL)
Julius Miettinen, forward (WHL)
26
Cole Hutson, defenceman (USNTDP)
Terik Parascak, forward (WHL)
27
Marek Vanacker, forward (OHL)
Trevor Connelly, forward (USHL)
28
Teddy Stiga, forward (USNTDP)
Andrew Basha, forward (WHL)
29
Yegor Surin, forward (KHL)
Jett Luchanko, forward (OHL)
30
Ryder Ritchie, forward (WHL)
31
Leo Sahlin-Wallenius, defenceman (Sweden)
Marek Vanacker, forward (OHL)
32
Julius Miettinen, forward (WHL)
Cole Beaudoin, forward (OHL)
33
Nikita Artamonov, forward (KHL)
Charlie Elick, defenceman (WHL)
34
Alfons Freij, defenceman (Sweden)
Tanner Howe, forward (WHL)
35
EJ Emery, defenceman (USNTDP)
Lucas Pettersson, forward (SHL)
Prospect Profiles
(F) Michael Hage - Chicago Steel (USHL)
Hage’s sophomore season with the Chicago Steel of the USHL saw him make an impressive jump in point production — he produced seven times what he did the previous season. In 54 regular season games with the Steel, Hage tallied 33 goals and 42 assists for a total of 75 points, which saw him finish with the fourth most points in the league.
"Hage provides offence. It’s his most elite element. He has a great stick. He catches pucks and makes plays quickly, before opponents get set to defend against him. He has a gear off the rush, makes subtle plays in small areas, and the ability to rip pucks from the weak side flank on the power play. Could end up skating in a top six role at even strength and certainly be used on the power play." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"Michael Hage is a small forward who possesses quickness, agility, and intelligence, like most of his peers in the position. However, his greatest attribute is his excellent skating ability. His pristine edgework and powerful first three strides allow him to move quickly and overwhelm his opponents. He combines his speed with his hands to blow by defenders and create numerous scoring opportunities. He has a unique way of using his hands on his shot, creating dominant deception angles that make it nearly impossible for the goalies to predict where his shot is headed. When he combines the deception angles with his quick release, the goalie stands no chance of saving the puck when he has the space to shoot." - Stefano Rubino, The Hockey Writers
(F) Andrew Basha - Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)
Basha continues to improve every year. In his three seasons with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers, the forward has seen significant growth in point production from that of his previous season. This past year, Basha scored 30 goals and 55 assists for 85 points in 63 games, earning him a nice 1.34 PPG average.
"He is incredibly elusive in the offensive zone and will find excellent passing lanes with ease. His playmaking prowess is demonstrated even more by the deception he mixes into his offensive zone puck-handling. The fact that he is able to navigate around the ice quickly while holding onto the puck easily and also scanning for open teammates shows an impressive trifecta of skating, skill, and hockey sense." - Ben Misfeldt, McKeen's Hockey
"Basha continues to impress. He plays the game with a mix of skill and tenacity. Basha is the kind of prospect who projects to be able to adapt to whatever role a coach asks of him. His combination of energy and offence are attractive attributes. He has a chance to become a top six NHL forward." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
(D) Adam Jiricek - HC Plzeň (Czechia)
Jiricek’s 2023-24 season was shortened by an injury, but that didn’t stop the defenceman from impressing scouts in his small sample size. The 17-year-old was able to hold his own in Czechia’s top league, which is no easy feat.
"Jiricek is tall and lean. He has time to fill out his frame as he matures. He burst on to the scene at the U18 Worlds last spring in Switzerland. Jiricek is a right-shot defenceman who can be deployed in all situations and provide secondary offence." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"His strengths lie in his size, skating, mobility, and first pass. Similar to his brother David, who was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022, he is a well-rounded two-way player that can be used in all situations from the power play to the penalty kill and everywhere in between. He isn’t shy about taking the body either. Once he bulks up and fills into his 6-foot-2 frame, he is going to be a scary presence when opponents try and enter the offensive zone against him." - Matthew Zator, The Hockey Writers
(D) Dominik Badinka - Malmö Redhawks (SHL)
Badinka is a tall, intelligent defender who has received praise for his willingness to get physical to make plays. Spending the majority of his 2023-24 season in the SHL, Sweden’s top league, will have given Badinka valuable experience against the nation’s top pros.
"Badinka is a very intelligent defender. He has an advanced understanding of the game that when combined with his decision-making allows Badinka to excel in various aspects of the game. One of these aspects is how he anticipates plays - he positions himself well to block passing lanes in the defensive end where he sees fit. He is able to jump into the rush and act as a 4th forward while at the same time being in position to stop a rush going the other way. His head is always on a swivel and he is always thinking ahead in the game. Because of his size at 6’3, he can have a positive impact on the game physically. He is excellent in board battles, especially at the J20 level, where he is outright dominant. He just knows how to position his stick and body to have an advantage in physical battles. He never hesitates to engage in battles in front of the net either - he is a physical presence in front of his crease and Badinka uses his body quite effectively to clear the slot." - Steven Graves, McKeen's Hockey
"Badinka defends with his feet first, looking to use his stick to disrupt play. When that doesn’t work, he has become more accustomed to using his size and finishing his checks. His fluidity in motion allows him to be a factor in all three zones. While his statistical profile may not give the vibes of an offensive defender, he is an efficient passer who doesn’t take long to make decisions." - Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News
(F) Terik Parascak - Prince George Cougars (WHL)
Parascak’s rookie season in the WHL with the Prince George Cougars proved to be a success. The forward nearly doubled his previous year’s point total, finishing with 105 points (43 goals and 62 assists) in just 68 games. These impressive numbers saw Parascak finish eighth in league scoring and first amongst rookies.
"His presence on the Prince George powerplay has helped them to one of the league’s best conversion rates. In general, he has an excellent understanding of the soft spots in the defense and where to go to position himself in a favourable spot to receive the puck. This is especially true when it comes to high danger areas, where he has scored a number of goals this year. While plays and excels on the top power play, he also gets penalty kill ice time, where I’ve found he has made a positive impact. He brings more two-way value than the typical winger." - Ben Misfeldt, McKeen's Hockey
"In a most recent 10-game segment he produced five goals and 10 assists. More impressively he was a plus-7 over those games. Parascak is deployed in all situations for the Cougars, which speaks to his hockey sense and commitment. Doesn’t just bring offence, but his 34 goals and 51 assists certainly stand out." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
(D) Stian Solberg - Vålerenga (Norway)
Solberg is the highest-rated Norwegian player in this year’s draft class. The 6’2” defenseman appeared in 42 regular season games for Vålerenga last season and was able to hold his own in Norway’s top league (EliteHockey Ligaen). Solberg tallied 15 points (5 goals and 10 assists) in those 42 appearances despite playing more of a defensive defenseman role.
"Solberg is a two-way defenceman with reliable hockey sense and understated offensive upside. Solberg is a solid skater and plenty strong in battles areas. He sees the ice and distributes the puck responsibly. It feels like he’s just scratching the surface of his upside." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"Solberg is already getting that 'throwback defender' label as he plays with a high amount of energy and intensity. Though, he has the skillset and ability to be effective offensively in today’s game. The first thing you notice in his game is his physicality and strength. Solberg’s a very fluid and quick skater for his size, showing great speed and agility in transition as he strikes quickly through the neutral zone and within the offensive zone. He can walk the line to get into the open space very easily and has strong edges to spin off and evade pressure." - Peter Baracchini, The Hockey Writers
(F) Sacha Boisvert - Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
Boisvert’s final season in the USHL before he heads to the University of North Dakota saw him put up impressive numbers. The forward used his impressive shot to finish the regular season with 36 goals, which ranked fifth in the league. Adding on 32 assists for 68 points in 61 games, and Boisvert saw himself averaging over a point per game.
"He definitely leans shooter/goal scorer more than play driver, but his skating has improved to the point where he’s more of a threat off the rush. Boisvert is very difficult to defend in small areas. He’s crafty escaping his check and taking the play to the net. As he continues to add more strength, his separation in open ice should only improve." - Jason Bukala
"Boisvert’s work ethic and hockey IQ are also highlights of his game along with a strong shot, and of course, his size at 6-foot-2. He is also developing into a very versatile player, playing on both special teams and doing whatever is needed to help his team win games. Wearing an 'A' this season for the Lumberjacks, his leadership qualities are also shining through and have made an impact on his teammates." - Matthew Zator, The Hockey Writers
(D) Cole Hutson - USNTDP (USHL)
Hutson spent his 2023-24 season playing with the USNTDP, split between the USHL and the U.S. National U18 Team. In his combined 70 games, the defenceman recorded 18 goals and 45 assists to total 63 points. His impressive skating has helped him become a skilled offensive defenceman.
"He reads the play very well off the puck, finds open space effectively, and has a very quick 'catch and release' directing pucks on net in scoring areas. His pace and three-zone detail is also reliable." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"Hutson has every tool a defenseman needs to succeed in the modern NHL. his skating, edgework, passing, hockey IQ, and deceptiveness will give him a great opportunity to be a top-four defender in the future." - Matthew Zator, The Hockey Writers
(F) Marek Vanacker - Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)
To say Vanacker’s jump in point production between his first and second OHL season was impressive would be an understatement. To go from 16 points to 82 (36 goals and 46 assists) is no small feat. Over the course of 68 games, the forward put up a solid 1.20 PPG average.
"He's got size, he's a really strong skater, he'll take pucks to the net, he protects and shields the puck well, he knows where to be and go on the ice, he's got a solid two-way game and he works to get the most out of his above-average skill. He's got the makings of a complementary winger and he knows who he is and what he's going to have to be up levels." – Scott Wheeler, The Athletic
"Defensively, he uses his strong sense for the game and his length to be a pest for opponents, helping him in shorthanded situations. He finished tied for second-most shorthanded goals in the OHL this season with five. Offensively, he slows the game down and creates with his playmaking abilities. His game has taken a jump this season due to his goal-scoring capabilities." - Jordan Orth, The Hockey Writers
(F) Teddy Stiga - USNTDP (USHL)
Like Hutson, Stiga spent his 2023-24 season with the USNTDP, which was split between the U.S. National U18 Team and the USHL. Skating in a combined 88 games, the forward recorded 54 goals and 63 assists, putting him at 117 points for a combined 1.32 PPG total.
"He’s worked hard, plays strong defensively, has a high hockey IQ, and can play the power play and penalty kill. The Sudbury, Massachusetts native has the opportunity to continue focusing on the weight room and adding mass over the next few years, which he'll need to help him adjust to the more physical nature of college hockey." - Jim Bay, The Hockey Writers
"A true do-it-all player that uses his great hockey sense to meet whatever the play demands of him. Getting his overall athleticism up can lead to serious top-6 potential." - Sebastian High, DobberProspects
(F) Yegor Surin - Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)
Surin made his KHL debut this past season but spent the majority of his year with Loko Yaroslavl of the MHL. Skating in 42 games for the club, the Russian forward put up 22 goals and 30 assists for a total of 52 points in 42 games. As a 17-year-old, that’s impressive.
"Surin is always in motion. He brings a mix of speed, skill, and determination. He doesn’t only produce offence. He’s difficult to play against and always involved." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"Surin is a highly competitive and skilled prospect who has mostly played on the wing lately, though his skill set would lend itself well to him becoming a pro center. Surin has the size to be a pro forward at 6-foot-1, and his high motor makes him a consistent factor defensively. Just because he’s a high-effort type doesn’t mean he doesn’t have offense either. Surin’s dangerous from the flank on the power play, and his shot is hard and accurate which makes him a scoring threat from a good range." - Logan Horn, The Hockey Writers
(F) Ryder Ritchie - Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
Ritchie’s strong sophomore season in the WHL saw him producing at almost a point per game rate. In his 47 regular season games with the Prince Albert Raiders, the forward put up 19 goals and 25 assists for a 44-point total. In his seven games with the Canadian U18 squad, he added a nice four goals and four assists.
"Ritchie is relatively young for this draft class. He was born in August, one month before the cut-off for this cycle. He isn’t the biggest body, but he plays hard between the whistles and has a bit of a throwback style of game. He’s a mix of skill and will who’s responsible on and off the puck." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"Ryder Ritchie is a playmaking winger who plays with a ton of skill and is really tough for defenders to nail down. Ritchie’s shiftiness comes from a combination of his great hands and a smooth, adaptable skating stride. He changes speeds really well and has great edges, which allow him to lose defenders effectively both with and without the puck." - Logan Horn, The Hockey Writers
(D) Leo Sahlin-Wellenius - Växjö Lakers HC J20 (J20 Nationell)
The quick defenseman from Sweden had a great 2023-24 season. Playing for both the Växjö Lakers HC J20 and the Swedish U18 team, Sahlin-Wallenius put up impressive numbers. With the U18 squad, he skated in 28 games and recorded 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists). For the Lakers, Sahlin-Wallenius appeared in 43 regular season games, recording 11 points and 31 assists for a 42-point total.
"Wallenius is another in a long line of Swedish defencemen who are outstanding skaters, transition players, and power play quarterbacks. He leans distributor more than shooter in the offensive zone. Wallenius is smart enough to be used in all situations. He’s the kind of defender who can eat heavy minutes with his approach to the game." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"Sahlin Wallenius is dangerous offensively because of his smooth skating and creativity in transition. He also has quick feet and hands, capable of changing directions at will and beating opponents one-on-one. He could turn into an elite top-four two-way defender in the mould of Miro Heiskanen, who he models his game after. His teammates also appreciate what he does in the offensive zone as he demands attention and gives them more room to work." - Matthew Zator, The Hockey Writers
(F) Julius Miettinen - Everett Silvertips (WHL)
The move from Finland to North America was no problem for Miettinen, who didn’t fail to impress in his rookie season with the Everett Silvertips. Putting up 31 goals and 36 assists for 67 points in 66 games, the Finnish forward finished third in both rookie scoring and points.
"Miettinen brings a combination of size, power and skill. He’s a solid skater in open ice and a shooter on the power play. He gives opponents all they can handle along the boards and net front in the offensive zone." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"Even in the beginning when he wasn’t scoring a lot, he was still really effective for us without the puck and defending. His game translates at the pro level where he has a lot of different ways that he can help you win. He’s going to be a two-way power forward. He’s really good at the net front. He’s not shy about getting into those dirty areas- and then he’s got the skill to make some plays." - Mike Field, Everett Silvertips
(F) Nikita Artamonov - Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)
Artamonov played his first season in the KHL last year, impressing scouts as he held his own against some of Russia’s best. The 5’11” Russian forward skated in 54 regular season games for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, totalling 23 points (seven goals and 16 assists).
"Artamonov is a quick strike scorer with a deceptive shot and release. He reads how the play is developing and pounces to create turnovers and scoring chances. He’s stocky and strong with better than average battle along the boards. Artamonov executes very well on the power play." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"His skillset allows him to be a threat in the offensive and defensive zones, while his acute hockey IQ keeps him in the right place to make a play at all times. Also, while he is average-sized (5-foot-11), he understands how to use his strength to win puck battles in the corners or to chip in to help a teammate out when they make a mistake." - Eugene Helfrick, The Hockey Writers
(D) Alfons Freij - Växjö Lakers HC J20 (J20 Nationell)
Freij is a quick and skilled puck-moving defenseman. In his 40 regular season appearances with the Växjö Lakers HC J20, the Swedish defenseman recorded 14 goals and 19 assists, putting up a 33-point total. He also received the call from the Swedish U18 team, playing in a total of 35 games for the team, in which he tallied 38 points.
"A fantastic skater who’s quick and agile. Freij quarterbacks the power play and produces offence. His detail defensively ranges at times, but he has time on his side to work on being more consistent in his zone." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"Freij is a tremendous skater and playmaker from the blue line who would be capable of quarterbacking the power play with ease. His skillset allows him to be a threat in the offensive and defensive zones, while his acute hockey IQ keeps him in the right place to make a play at all times. Also, while he is average-sized (5-foot-11), he understands how to use his strength to win puck battles in the corners or to chip in to help a teammate out when they make a mistake." - William Espy, The Hockey Writers
(D) EJ Emery - USNTDP (USHL)
Emery spent his 2023-24 season with the USNTDP, split between the USHL and the U.S. National U18 Team. Combined, he skated in 88 games, tallying 22 assists. At 6’3”, the American defender shows great promise as an effective shutdown defenceman.
"He could be an efficient two-way/leaning shut down defenceman at the NHL level. He’s a solid skater, has a long reach, and the ability to close physically on opponents. He’s the kind of defenceman who is best paired with more of an offensive/risk-taking partner." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"EJ Emery is a skilled passer. At the same time, not primarily an offensive defenseman, his ability to move the puck is highly valued in today’s NHL. He possesses a great sense of vision, which allows him to identify opportunities to create scoring chances for his team. This exceptional vision sets him apart from other players with similar skills." - Stefano Rubino, The Hockey Writers
(F) Matvei Gridin - Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
Gridin is yet another prospect whose improvement from his first to second season was incredible. In his rookie USHL season, the Russian forward recorded 21 points in 40 games. As a sophomore this past season, he skated in 60 games and totalled 83 points (38 goals and 45 assists), good for first in the league.
"Gridin is a calculating player in the offensive zone. He lurks, then pounces on pucks to direct high danger shots on goal. He leans shooter more than playmaker and plays at his own pace." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"A player with sound hockey IQ, Gridin is a good skater but not a pure burner on open ice. His offensive skill set is equal parts goal-scorer and playmaker. His assists come from extending plays more than from creating off the rush. He regularly tries and pulls off difficult, clever little moments on the ice to worm his way out of trouble, play pucks through, or past defenders." - Jim Bay, The Hockey Writers
(F) Dean Letourneau - St. Andrew's College (PHC)
At 6’7”, it’s hard to miss Letourneau when he’s on the ice. Especially when he puts up numbers like he did last season. Playing for St. Andrew’s College, the forward played a combined 70 games between the PHC and U18 AAA. In those games, he recorded a combined 75 goals and 77 assists for 152 points.
"Letourneau is a good skater who can use his frame to his advantage. He leans shooter more than distributor overall. There’s a ton of potential upside in his game." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"While his size is an added bonus, Letourneau plays with great skill. He is an explosive skater with great agility, displays great skill with the puck, and has a lethal shot with a high rate of power. Letourneau has been working on his strength, his first three strides, and his play from the puck, which would make him an all-around dominant player. Letourneau is universally praised as a good teammate and is always positive, yet he is also highly competitive in practically everything he does." - Jim Bay, The Hockey Writers
(F) Emil Hemming - TPS (Liiga)
Finnish forward Hemming has an impressive shot, which translates in his scoring production on the ice. Hemming recorded seven goals in his rookie season with TPS, a member of the top Finnish league Liiga.
"Hemming elevated his game in the back half of the season. His playoffs were very productive playing in the Liiga for TPS. Hemming is a heavy-set shooter who’s an occasional threat off the rush, but has room to improve his explosiveness out of the blocks overall." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"Bar none, Hemming’s best asset is his shot. He’s got a quick trigger in open space, being able to send an effective shot on net while having defenders pressuring him. His one-timer is extremely threatening, especially on the man advantage. Beyond his shot, his skating is very impressive. He can accelerate to top speed extraordinarily quickly, using his powerful strides to create momentum at the drop of a dime. His agility is noticeable as well, with his edge work placing as some of the best in the entire draft class. For a power forward, I’m not sure I’ve seen better mobility out of any draft-eligible prospect in recent years." - JP Gambatese, The Hockey Writers
(F) Trevor Connelly - Tri-City Storm (USHL)
Connelly finished second in USHL points in a stacked league. His 2023-24 season saw him record 31 goals and 47 assists in 52 games — nearly double his point production from the previous season. The forward was also called to play for the USA U18 team, with whom he recorded nine points in seven games.
"On the ice, Connelly is a wicked offensive player who plays at a high pace with an excellent skill level and the ability to truly drive play from the wing. He is the catalyst for offense in Tri-City, using his speed to back off defenses and his puck skill to create space for himself." - Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News
"If there is one aspect of his game that any fan can attest to, it’s his incredible skating. Each time he steps on the ice, he is far and away the best skater. Being compared to the greatest player in the world is a double-edged sword, but Connelly’s skating is strikingly similar to that of Connor McDavid. They both are efficient and look seamless, whether it is always being one step ahead on the rush or backchecking like no one else. To be a great skater is one thing, but to be able to utilize it the way Connelly has in his career is even more impressive. By using his soft hands with possession of the puck, he drives offense through his body. While he may not win puck battles with his size, he does with his skating, creating space and forcing defenders to fear his agility." - Michael Ostrower, The Hockey Writers
(F) Jett Luchanko - Guelph Storm (OHL)
The 2023-24 season was a breakout one for Luchanko. His second with the Guelph Storm in the OHL, the forward recorded five times as many points as he did in his rookie season. In 68 games, Luchanko tallied 20 goals and 54 assists for a total of 74 points.
"The right-handed shot, is smart and tenacious on pucks, and had 33 power-play points (30 assists) in 68 games. He can play center or wing and finished among the top five in six of 10 on-ice categories at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in January, placing first in reaction with puck and second in transition ability with puck." - Mike G. Morreale, NHL
"Luchanko’s main attributes are his work ethic and his smarts. He shows no fear and is always displaying a willingness to constantly battle in the tough areas. Luchanko is a very deceptive puck distributor. When you think he’s going to shoot, he quickly looks off for a pass fooling both defenders and goaltenders. Luchanko has a very strong defensive game when he doesn’t have the puck. That same aggressive and tenacious mindset with the puck allows him to close gaps quickly and be engaged with his stick to make a timely lift and break up plays." - Peter Baracchini, The Hockey Writers
(F) Cole Beaudoin - Barrie Colts (OHL)
Kanata native Beaudoin made an impact in his second OHL season. Wearing an ‘A’ for the Barrie Colts, the 6’2” forward provided both leadership and offence for his team. In his 67 regular season appearances, Beaudoin scored 28 goals and added 34 assists for a total of 62 points.
"Beaudoin's a big body power forward who leans goal scorer more than playmaker. He goes to the net to set screens and look for rebounds. He’s difficult to move off the play in the trenches and is a capable skater the full length of the ice." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"His strong offensive play is headlined by his playmaking ability and strong shot. His shot has looked elite this season and is strong and hard on the forecheck. This has led to creating turnovers and giving fellow teammates scoring chances, thanks to his playmaking abilities as well." - Jordan Orth, The Hockey Writers
(D) Charlie Elick - Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)
Elick is a big, 6’4” defensive defenceman who can put up points, too. In 65 WHL games with the Brandon Wheat Kings, Elick’s 2023-24 season saw him record four goals and 23 assists for a total of 27 points. He suited up for the Canadian U18 team, too, where he recorded three assists in seven games.
"He’s that type of player where he can provide an impact in a lot of different areas of the game. I think he really established himself as a player that’s hard to play against. Opposing teams are aware when he’s on the ice and he can lay some punishing body checks." - Marty Murray, Brandon Wheat Kings
"Charlie Elick is a reliable presence on the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Wheat Kings defence. He can push opposing attackers to the outside during the rush and then punish them with big hits and hard-fought puck battles along the boards. Elick uses his size advantage to lean on opponents along the boards, pinning them and giving him an edge in recovering and handling the puck. He is fearless in absorbing hits to make plays on puck recoveries below the goal line, always looking to make the simple, safe play." - Stefano Rubino, The Hockey Writers
(F) Tanner Howe - Regina Pats (WHL)
Howe took a step forward in the 2023-24 season, wearing the ‘C’ for the Regina Pats. In 68 games, the forward recorded 28 goals and 49 assists for a total of 77 points, putting him at a 1.13 PPG average.
"Howe’s primary element is offence and he's produced 25 goals and 47 assists in 58 games. Howe has understated skating ability. His small area quickness, and agility, leads to escapes in the offensive zone, which lead to scoring chances." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"One thing that Howe does well is play without fear. He has no problem going to the front of the net and battling to score goals from dirty areas and for a smaller player, his fearless attitude has earned him some serious attention from NHL scouts." - Jesse Courville-Lynch, The Hockey Writers
(F) Lucas Pettersson - MoDo Hockey J20 (J20 Nationell)
Swedish forward Pettersson had a successful season last year, playing for both Modo Hockey J20 and the Swedish U18 team. With Modo, he appeared in 44 games, totalling 27 goals and 30 assists for 57 points. Meanwhile, in his 34 appearances for the Swedish U18 team, Pettersson scored 15 goals and 29 assists, totalling 44 points.
"Pettersson is the kind of forward who can be used in a variety of roles. He provides offence, but can also check top lines and take key face-offs in the defensive zone." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"Pettersson has a knack for scoring goals, and he has a variety of ways of doing so. He can score off the rush, but he’ll also go to dirty areas and knock home rebounds or loose pucks into the back of the net. Pettersson has good hand-eye coordination and has shown he can score off redirects, but his shot is also quite good." - Alex Chauvancey, The Hockey Writers