Draft Preview: Top 20-35 prospects

Badinka is a tall, intelligent defender who has received praise for his willingness to get physical to make plays. Spending the majority of his 2023-24 season in the SHL, Sweden’s top league, will have given Badinka valuable experience against the nation’s top pros.

"Badinka is a very intelligent defender. He has an advanced understanding of the game that when combined with his decision-making allows Badinka to excel in various aspects of the game. One of these aspects is how he anticipates plays - he positions himself well to block passing lanes in the defensive end where he sees fit. He is able to jump into the rush and act as a 4th forward while at the same time being in position to stop a rush going the other way. His head is always on a swivel and he is always thinking ahead in the game. Because of his size at 6’3, he can have a positive impact on the game physically. He is excellent in board battles, especially at the J20 level, where he is outright dominant. He just knows how to position his stick and body to have an advantage in physical battles. He never hesitates to engage in battles in front of the net either - he is a physical presence in front of his crease and Badinka uses his body quite effectively to clear the slot." - Steven Graves, McKeen's Hockey

"Badinka defends with his feet first, looking to use his stick to disrupt play. When that doesn’t work, he has become more accustomed to using his size and finishing his checks. His fluidity in motion allows him to be a factor in all three zones. While his statistical profile may not give the vibes of an offensive defender, he is an efficient passer who doesn’t take long to make decisions." - Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News