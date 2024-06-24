The Ottawa Senators hold not one, but two first-round draft picks in the upcoming NHL Draft. Alongside Boston's 25th overall pick they acquired from Detroit, the Senators are set to draft 7th overall. Below is a list of some of the top prospects in this year's NHL Draft that could have a chance to be drafted by the Ottawa Senators.
Draft Preview: Top 10 Prospects
Ahead of the upcoming 2024 NHL Entry Draft, take a look at some of this year’s prospects ranked in the top 10.
Mock Drafts
Mock Draft Pick
ESPN
Bleacher Report
TSN
Sportsnet
1
Macklin Celebrini, forward (NCAA)
Macklin Celebrini, forward (NCAA)
Macklin Celebrini, forward (NCAA)
Macklin Celebrini, forward (NCAA)
2
Ivan Demidov, forward (KHL)
Ivan Demidov, forward (KHL)
Artyom Levshunov, defenceman (NCAA)
Artyom Levshunov, defenceman (NCAA)
3
Artyom Levshunov, defenceman (NCAA)
Artyom Levshunov, defenceman (NCAA)
Ivan Demidov, forward (KHL)
Anton Silayev, defenceman (KHL)
4
Cayden Lindstrom, forward (WHL)
Cole Eiserman, forward (USNTDP)
Anton Silayev, defenceman (KHL)
Sam Dickinson, defenceman (OHL)
5
Zayne Parekh, defenceman (OHL)
Cayden Lindstrom, forward (WHL)
Cayden Lindstrom, forward (WHL)
Cayden Lindstrom, forward (WHL)
6
Anton Silayev, defenceman (KHL)
Zayne Parekh, defenceman (OHL)
Tij Iginla, forward (WHL)
Tij Iginla, forward (WHL)
7
Zeev Buium, defenceman (NCAA)
Carter Yakemchuk, defenceman (WHL)
Sam Dickinson, defenceman (OHL)
Zayne Parekh, defenceman (OHL)
8
Tij Iginla, forward (WHL)
Anton Silayev, defenceman (KHL)
Zayne Parekh, defenceman (OHL)
Ivan Demidov, forward (KHL)
9
Sam Dickinson, defenceman (OHL)
Tij Iginla, forward (WHL)
Konsta Helenius, forward (SM-liiga)
Carter Yakemchuk, defenceman (WHL)
10
Cole Eiserman, forward (USNTDP)
Sam Dickinson, defenceman (OHL)
Zeev Buium, defenceman (NCAA)
Zeev Buium, defenceman (NCAA)
Prospect Profiles
(F) Macklin Celebrini - Boston University (NCAA)
Celebrini certainly needs no introduction with 32 goals and 32 assists in 38 games with the Boston University Terriers this season leading his team to the Frozen Four en route to winning the Hobey Baker Award. His 64 points were good for third in the country while trailing only Will Smith (Boston College - San Jose Sharks) for the most goals in the NCAA this season.
"Celebrini is the consensus first overall and he’s holding strong in the slot. He’s an elite play driver who brings relentless compete up and down the ice. Celebrini is a complete player. He has the compete, skill, and hockey IQ to be used in a variety of roles without sacrificing offence." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"Celebrini is a highly competitive, offensive and lethal catalyst every time he’s on the ice. He wants to be at the forefront and involved in every play, either leading it in transition or to just toy with defenders in the offensive zone with the moves he pulls off." - Peter Barrachini, The Hockey Writers
"His greatest strength lies in his elite hockey sense, particularly at high speeds. His adept use of strong edge work, even when flat-footed, allows him to navigate open lanes with precision and speed. This ability to make split-second decisions and capitalize on openings sets him apart as an elite player." - Blake McGuire, FC Hockey
(F) Ivan Demidov - SKA Saint Petersburg (KHL)
Demidov is no stranger to pro hockey, having made his KHL debut at just 16 years old. Spending the majority of his season with SKA-1946 St. Petersburg of the MHL, the skilled forward recorded 23 goals and 37 assists for a total of 60 points in just 30 games. These numbers saw Demidov finish second in league scoring, posting an impressive 2.00 PPG average.
"His elite element is clearly what he projects to bring offensively at the NHL level. He has top-line upside, plays with pace, possesses an outstanding release, and battles to make plays coming off the wall. He’s too talented for the MHL. Demidov has scored nine goals and 19 assists in his past 10 games." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"What makes Demidov so dangerous on offence is his patience. By now, most teams know that when he gets the puck, it’s likely ending up in the back of the net, so he frequently is pressured more than his teammates. However, that’s just fine by him, as he will wait for opponents to corner him, drawing in the double- or triple-team, and then quickly passes the puck to an open teammate or, if none are ready, uses a quick change of direction to create a wide-open space for an excellent scoring chance. No space is too small for the crafty Russian, and he has the agility and speed to take advantage of most openings." - Dayton Reimer, The Hockey Writers
(D) Arytom Levshunov - Michigan State (NCAA)
The move from Europe to North America proved to be no problem for Levshunov. In his first North American season with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL, scoring at a 0.68 PPG pace as a rookie defenceman. With nine goals and 26 assists for a total of 35 points in 38 games, Levshunov’s success continued in his first year with his NCAA team (Michigan State University).
"He's pretty impressive. Obviously a big, right-shot 'D' and offensively it's impressive what he did on a strong, competitive team. And he has shown he can do it defensively as one of the younger guys in college hockey." - Ryan Kennedy, The Hockey News
"He skates well and is very mobile laterally which helps him manipulate passing lanes and shape his shots through traffic. Levshunov is a 6-foot-2 defender with a right-handed shot which immediately makes him a valued commodity in the NHL, even before you acknowledge his offensive skills." - Logan Horn, The Hockey Writers
(F) Cayden Lindstrom - Medicine Hat (WHL)
Standing at 6’4” and 216 lbs, Lindstrom is an impressive combination of size, strength, and speed. The forward had a breakout 2023-24 season with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL. Scoring 27 goals and 19 assists for a total of 46 points, he beat his previous season's point-total of 42 in nearly half as many games.
“Lindstrom is an absolute force when he’s on the ice, displaying great strength and offensive awareness. Lindstrom’s power forward-like game instantly takes over. He constantly shows the competitive nature and drive that makes him excel. Be it establishing a forecheck down low and battling along the boards, he’s constantly involved to win the puck over. Without the puck he has no problem laying the body and making a big open ice hit to show his presence.” - Peter Baracchini, The Hockey Writers
"The 18-year-old projects to be a power forward with a booming shot. He also can pass the puck with accuracy and is hard in the tough areas of the ice. Every scout I've spoken with thinks highly of Lindstrom despite the time he's missed." - Mike G. Morreale, NHL
(D) Anton Silayev - Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)
Silayev spent his 2023-24 season playing against the best players in Russia. Appearing in 63 regular season games for the KHL’s Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, the 6’7” Russian served as an impactful shutdown defender for his team. Silayev is a step ahead of many others in his draft class with a full pro season already under his belt.
"Usually at that age if you're 6-foot-7 you're clunky and clumsy but there's none of that with him. He's a fluid skater. He's getting reps in a league on par with the AHL at 17. There's not a ton of projection in terms of 'will he play?', it's really about how good can he be?" - Ryan Kennedy, The Hockey News
"It’s very rare to see a prospect with the kind of skating and agility Silayev possesses in relation to his stature. His offence has been virtually non-existent in recent weeks, but he contributes to team success with his ability to kill plays in the defensive zone and launch the attack with on time outlets to his forwards. Silayev has a chance to be a top pairing two-way/shutdown defender at the NHL level." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
(D) Zayne Parekh - Saginaw Spirit (OHL)
To say Parekh impressed in his sophomore OHL season is an understatement. The Ontario native finishing tied for fifth in points across the entire league. He finished second amongst defencemen in assists (63), and first in goals (33) and points (96) in just 66 regular season games.
"Elite-level skill set and the offensive dimension is significant. Projects as a power-play guy at the next level. Creates off the rush, distributes on the power play and gets pucks on net. Great hands and the offensive instincts are highly developed." - Ryan Kennedy, The Hockey News
"Zayne is a dynamic talent. He’s equal parts shooter and distributor when quarterbacking the power play. He’s an elusive defenceman who walks the offensive blue line to open lanes. He’s an area defender in his zone who relies on an active stick and jumping to space ahead of opponents to create turnovers. It’s impossible to teach the skill that Parekh has. He projects as a potential top pairing/transitional NHL defenceman. He isn’t shy about taking chances, leading and joining the rush, offensively." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
(F) Tij Iginila - Kelowna Rockets (WHL)
Iginla’s 47 goals with the Kelowna Rockets last year saw him finish seventh in WHL scoring. Add on 37 assists for a total of 84 points in 64 games, and the offensive-minded forward finished with an impressive 1.31 PPG average.
"There are numerous details in Iginla’s game that scream NHL potential and a lot of it is towards the high-end side. For one, Iginla is a gamer who will be able to make a smooth transition to the NHL due to his work ethic, physical attributes, style of play, and attention to detail. One example of this is Iginla’s ability to control the puck in tight areas and along the boards. This has been a key reason for his success this season. During puck battles, he comes up with possession so frequently, oftentimes without even engaging physically. Also, his desire and willingness to take the puck to the net stands out as significantly superior to his WHL peers. There’s nothing timid about his game– if there’s any space for him to work his way towards the net, he is going to take it in that direction. Combine this ability with his heavy, NHL shot and he is a consistent scoring threat on the ice." - Ben Misfeldt, McKeen's Hockey
"Iginla leans shooter more than play maker/distributor, but he sees the ice and makes responsible decisions moving the puck. He possesses solid pace, high end compete, some muscle in the trenches and a sound understanding of how to play the game in all three zones." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
(D) Sam Dickinson - London Knights (OHL)
Dickinson is a quick and confident defenceman with size to boot. His sophomore year with the OHL’s London Knights saw him notch 18 goals and 52 assists for an impressive 70 goals in 68 games, putting him above 1.00 PPG average as a defenceman.
"The foundation of Dickinson’s game is his mobility. It’s rare to find a defender who moves as well as Dickinson does at 6’3. Thanks to his effortless skating stride, Dickinson is an impactful player at both ends of the ice and is able to play aggressively, with and without the puck. Dickinson is a breakout machine who rarely gets hemmed in the defensive end at the OHL level. His scanning habits are terrific and because of his skating ability, he’s able to evade pressure consistently, quickly moving the puck up ice, either with an accurate outlet pass or with his feet. From an upside perspective, Dickinson is a potential long time top three defender for an NHL franchise; the kind of blueliner who can play in all situations and eat serious minutes." - Brock Otten, McKeen's Hockey
“For a big guy that doesn't take a lot of penalties, he's a force along the walls and in the corners. He seals off the boards and vacuums up pucks to maintain possession. It's a knack he has — he anticipates and closes them off. He's doing the little things very well. Throw in that physical build and the skating and at times you think you're watching a 25-year-old defenseman.” - Ryan Kennedy, The Hockey News
(F) Cole Eiserman - (USNDTP)
Eiserman has been praised for his shooting ability, and it’s no wonder why. In 24 games with the USNTDP of the USHL, the skilled forward tallied 25 goals and 9 assists for 34 points in just 24 games. Also playing for the U.S. National U18 Team, Eiserman scored an impressive 89 points (58 goals and 31 assists) in 57 games.
"Eiserman is, arguably, the most elite shooter in the entire draft. He’s a pure goal scorer who has produced 39 goals and 22 assists. The bulk of his time on ice comes at even strength and the first power play unit." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"He can, and will, shoot from anywhere in the offensive zone with pinpoint accuracy, showcasing his deadly and deceptive release en route to beating the opposing goalie cleanly. In addition to his shot, he’s a hard worker on and off the ice, not being afraid to play with a smidge of snarl and grit along the boards in order to win pucks back for himself." - JP Gambatese
(D) Zeev Buium - Denver (NCAA)
Buium didn’t fail to impress in his first season at the University of Denver. Appearing in 42 NCAA games, the two-way defenceman scored 11 goals and added 39 assists for a 50-point total as a freshman.
"He gives you a little of everything. He's got skill, defensively he's solid and his hockey IQ is really good. He joins the offense at the right times, he creates offense from the back end and at a young age he's one of their leaders. He takes games over." - Ryan Kennedy, The Hockey News
"Buium projects as a top pairing, two-way/transitional defenceman at the NHL level. He’s a highly skilled, competitive defenceman who brings offence and defends with purpose. Buium has plenty of push back physically. He plays quick and fast, pinches down to extend plays in the offensive zone, and gaps up with authority defensively." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
(F) Konsta Helenius - Taparra (Liiga)
With speed and a strong hockey-IQ, Helenius has made a name for himself as one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class. The top-rated Finnish player appeared in 51 regular season games on loan with Mikkelin Jukurit (Liiga), in which he scored 14 goals and 22 assists for a 22-point total.
"Helenius plays the game fast and he's a threat off the rush. The kind of forward who leads zone entries off the power play breakout. He’s a play driver who’s sees the ice and makes plays. Although he isn’t the biggest player in the draft class he’s plenty strong. He leverages well along the wall and has the strength and quickness to escape pressure with the puck on his stick." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"There is no question that Helenius has a fantastic mind when it comes to offence. The reason Helenius has been able to put up so many points no matter where he plays is his intelligence. He uses his fantastic skating to create space, employing bursts of speed and quick changes in direction to open up lanes for him to make easy passes to his teammates. He carefully watches how plays develop and can read where the puck is going to go and respond accordingly." - Dayton Reimer, The Hockey Writers
(D) Carter Yakemchuk - Calgary Hitmen (WHL)
At 6’3”, Yakemchuk is a big defenseman who already has three WHL seasons under his belt. Appearing in 66 regular season games for the Calgary Hitmen last season, the right shot defenseman recorded 30 goals and 41 assists for a 71-point total — that’s a 1.07 PPG average.
"Yakemchuk is a big, offensive defenseman with a right-handed shot and great skill with the puck. He was phenomenal for the Calgary Hitmen this season, a team that seriously lacked offensive firepower. As a result, Yakemchuk sometimes simply decided the team needed some offense and would slice through the entire opposing team to create a great chance off the blueline. He has the willingness to battle on defense and boxes out opposing forwards well, not giving up an inch around the crease. Yakemchuk is a great physical player at the junior level." - Logan Horn, The Hockey Writers
"His daring offensive instincts and goal scoring make him one of the most dangerous Defencemen in the WHL. A quick look at his point totals show a highly offensive defenceman who’s a key part of the Calgary Hitmen attack, and that’s exactly what he’s been all season long. His ability to score from multiple areas of the offensive zone make him very difficult to defend against, and if he isn’t able to find a way to score, his hockey sense and passing in the offensive zone can create chances for his teammates. Yakemchuk’s anticipation of where the puck is going is an asset that allows him to make plays at both ends of the ice. On defence this allows him to get into positions to force opposition away from scoring areas, and gives him the ability to create turnovers and get the puck back up the ice quickly." - Adam Tate, McKeen's Hockey