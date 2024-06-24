Draft Preview: Top 10 Prospects

Celebrini certainly needs no introduction with 32 goals and 32 assists in 38 games with the Boston University Terriers this season leading his team to the Frozen Four en route to winning the Hobey Baker Award. His 64 points were good for third in the country while trailing only Will Smith (Boston College - San Jose Sharks) for the most goals in the NCAA this season.

"Celebrini is the consensus first overall and he’s holding strong in the slot. He’s an elite play driver who brings relentless compete up and down the ice. Celebrini is a complete player. He has the compete, skill, and hockey IQ to be used in a variety of roles without sacrificing offence." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

"Celebrini is a highly competitive, offensive and lethal catalyst every time he’s on the ice. He wants to be at the forefront and involved in every play, either leading it in transition or to just toy with defenders in the offensive zone with the moves he pulls off." - Peter Barrachini, The Hockey Writers

"His greatest strength lies in his elite hockey sense, particularly at high speeds. His adept use of strong edge work, even when flat-footed, allows him to navigate open lanes with precision and speed. This ability to make split-second decisions and capitalize on openings sets him apart as an elite player." - Blake McGuire, FC Hockey