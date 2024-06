Welcome to the Ottawa Senators’ live blog for day one of the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas! Consider this page your one-stop shop for updates on all Senators transactions at today’s draft.

Setting the scene

Coming into the first round, the Senators hold the 7th overall pick. A scouting report on possible future-Sens that could be selected today can be found here.

Where: Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada

When: Round 1 starts at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SN, ESPN, ESPN+, TVAS

Hear what Sens' brass have to say coming into today's draft.