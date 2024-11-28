 Dany Heatley Opens Up About Pizza Line Reunion

“I think it’s going to be a little emotional,” says Heatley. “Those are some of the best years of my life. I’m looking forward to getting back to the arena, seeing the boys and seeing the fans again. We scored a lot of goals in that rink.”

Heatley and his linemates scored at such a prolific rate on home ice, they earned their unique moniker by delivering free pizza to Ottawa fans. In the early stages of the 2005-06 season, some fans referred to the unit as the ‘CASH Line’ – an acronym that stood for Captain Alfredsson, Spezza and Heatley.

But the ‘Pizza Line’ soon became the dominant nickname for the trio because the club had a sponsorship deal with a pizza chain where fans would earn a free slice of pizza if the Senators scored five goals in a home game during the 2005-06 season.

In the club’s first three home games that season – against Buffalo, Toronto and Boston – they scored at least five goals on each occasion. The pizza chain quickly had to pivot and increase the threshold to six goals scored to unlock the free slice of pizza – a fact Heatley chuckles about to this day.

“I do still think about that because it’s pretty incredible, right? To score five is tough. And we were doing it at a pretty good clip,” says Heatley. “I liked the CASH line too. But I think the media got a hold of the ‘Pizza Line’ and there was a sponsorship too.”

At the apex of the line’s dominance, Heatley produced a pair of 50-goal seasons – the only ones in franchise history. In 2006-07, Heatley established a franchise record by recording 105 points. Later that spring, the ‘Pizza Line’ line led the NHL playoffs in scoring, with Alfredsson, Spezza and Heatley finishing 1-2-3 in that category.

It was only fitting that Heatley and Spezza were the first two players to leap into Alfredsson’s arms in the corner of the rink in Buffalo when the captain scored the overtime goal to send Ottawa to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007.

“What a time for us. Alfie had such a great playoff that year and for him to score and put us in the final was huge,” says Heatley. “Seeing how crazy the city went, is something I’ll never forget.”

Placing three individually talented offensive players together doesn’t always work out with this degree of success. Chemistry is a finicky thing to achieve – especially when supremely talented players all want the puck on their stick.

But Heatley says the fit with Spezza and Alfredsson was natural from the outset.

“We didn’t have to think out there. Look at the types of players we were. I was the finisher, Spezz was the playmaker and Alfie did a little of both. That’s the simple way of looking at it. But I think it was more complex than that. We all just seemed to really click,” explains Heatley. “Especially the chemistry, not just with one guy in Spezz, but with two guys in Alfredsson. You don’t always get that. Maybe you never get that in a career. But the three of us knew each other. We always knew where we would be. And we were good friends off the ice too. It’s something I’ll always cherish.”