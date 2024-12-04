Daniel Alfredsson named assistant coach of Swedish Men's National Team for 4 Nations Face-Off

The NHL announced today that Ottawa Senators’ assistant coach Daniel Alfredsson has been appointed as an assistant coach to the Swedish Men’s National Team.

Alfredsson has served as an assistant coach with the Senators since December 2023.

Prior to his coaching career, the Gothenburg, Sweden, native skated in 1,246 regular season NHL games, 1,178 of which he played with the Senators. Over the course of his career, which spanned over a decade, Alfredsson totalled 444 goals and 713 assists for 1157 points.

Alfredsson currently holds the Senators’ franchise records for most goals (426), assists (682) and points (1108). He served as the Senators’ captain for 14 years between 1999-2013.

Over the course of his career, Alfredsson was the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions. His rookie season in 1995-96 saw him total 61 points in 82 games and earned him the Calder Memorial Trophy for the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.

Alfredsson was a six-time NHL All-Star Game attendee and captained his own team in 2012 when Ottawa hosted the All-Star Game. For his leadership, Alfredsson received the King Clancy Memorial Trophy following the 2011-12 season, as well as the Mark Messier Leadership Award following the 2012-13.

Following his retirement from play in 2014, the Senators retired his number 11 on December 29, 2015. In 2022, Alfredsson was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will take place between February 12-20 in Boston and Montreal and will feature Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland.