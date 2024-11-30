Cyber Monday Offers

For a limited time, the Ottawa Senators are offering a series of ticket deals for Cyber Monday to catch the team in action. Each game pack allows for fans to enjoy Sens games in a unique way and is only open for six hours! Make sure you don't miss a single deal by signing up to be a Sens Insider today!

Date Night offer - running from 6 am to noon!

Treat your partner — your next date night is on the Ottawa Senators! With the purchase of tickets to select games, receive a $10 food and beverage credit on each ticket. This credit can be applied to restaurants and concessions throughout Canadian Tire Centre. Make a reservation or enjoy your meal while taking in the action of a live game!

Two-game package - running from noon to 6 pm!

Two games for just $99! Enjoy electric hockey from Canada’s veteran superstar as well as Canada’s up and coming superstar in this deal that gets fans one ticket to see the Pittsburgh Penguins and one ticket to see the Chicago Blackhawks for just $99.

Suites offer - running from noon to 6 pm!

Get your group together and elevate your game day experience at Canadian Tire Centre! When you purchase a 200- or 400-level suite to select Sens games, you will receive a catering credit! 200-level suites will receive a $500 catering credit and 400-level suites will receive a $1,000 catering credit.

Family Pack offer - running from 6 pm to midnight!

Running from 6 am to noon this offer will let you get the family together and take in an afternoon of Senators hockey! With the purchase of each ticket to select afternoon games, fans will also receive a Tim Stützle plush toy.