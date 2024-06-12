Season ticket holders at the Ottawa Senators’ inaugural Spring Members Summit had some exciting news come their way tonight as Senior-Vice President of Hockey Operations Dave Poulin announced that the team has agreed to a one-year, two-way extension with forward Angus Crookshank. The contract carries a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $120,000 in the American Hockey League.
Another year for Angus Crookshank
The Ottawa Senators announce that the team has signed forward Angus Crookshank to a one-year, two-way contract.
The 2023-24 season proved to be an exciting one for Crookshank, as the left winger, 24, achieved several career milestones. Making his NHL-debut with the Sens in Vegas on December 17, Crookshank wasted no time leaving his mark, as he scored his first NHL goal just two days later against the Arizona Coyotes. Playing 13 games with the NHL club, Crookshank recorded a total of two goals and an assist.
Crookshank’s season success continued in the AHL, where he recorded 24 goals and 22 assists in 50 regular season games with the Belleville Senators — numbers which saw him finish tied for second in team scoring. His offensive prowess earned him a spot at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose, where he continued to shine as he scored two goals for his North Division team.
With another talented young player signed, the future looks bright for the Ottawa Senators. Having a skilled forward like Angus Crookshank in the team’s system is sure to promise fans there will be exciting hockey in the season to come.