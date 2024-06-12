Another year for Angus Crookshank

Crookshank’s season success continued in the AHL, where he recorded 24 goals and 22 assists in 50 regular season games with the Belleville Senators — numbers which saw him finish tied for second in team scoring. His offensive prowess earned him a spot at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose, where he continued to shine as he scored two goals for his North Division team.

With another talented young player signed, the future looks bright for the Ottawa Senators. Having a skilled forward like Angus Crookshank in the team’s system is sure to promise fans there will be exciting hockey in the season to come.