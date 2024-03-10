Recap: Senators end road trip with loss to the Sharks

The Senators will leave California with a single point after falling the Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night.

Tim Stützle scored his 15th goal of the season during a second period power play, but that was the only offense the Senators could muster. All three goals in this game came on the power play as the five-on-five game was a closely matched defensive battle.

“I think it's good for him (Stützle) to get a goal,” explained interim head coach Jacques Martin. “The Sharks worked hard and we expected that.

"I told the team before the game we needed to be ready to win individual battles, make sure that we played strong defensively and hopefully get some goals."