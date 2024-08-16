Chris Phillips awarded honorary degree by Algonquin College

Ottawa Senators’ Vice President of Business Operations Chris Phillips was awarded an Algonquin College Honorary Degree on Wednesday. Phillips, an Ottawa Senators alumnus, received the degree from the School of Health Sciences.

“Chris has rightfully earned this honour due to all his generous philanthropic endeavors,” Algonquin College said.

“To receive an honorary degree from Algonquin College is a privilege I do not take lightly and will forever be grateful for,” Phillips told the convocation Wednesday. “I extend my deepest gratitude to Algonquin College for this extraordinary honour.”

With a storied NHL career that saw Phillips become the Sens’ record holder for most career games played (1179) and have his number retired by the team, it was Phillips’ off-ice contributions that make him so deserving of the honorary degree.

Throughout his career, the defenceman supported numerous community initiatives and charities, and continues to do so now. Phillips previously served as the Executive Director of the Ottawa Senators Community Foundation, and now consistently offers his support to both the Community Foundation and the Ottawa Senators Alumni Foundation.