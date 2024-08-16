Chris Phillips awarded honorary degree by Algonquin College

Ottawa Senators Vice President of Business Operations Chris Phillips was awarded an honorary degree from the School of Health Sciences by Algonquin College on Wednesday, June 19.

Photo 2024-06-19, 9 50 35 AM
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Ottawa Senators’ Vice President of Business Operations Chris Phillips was awarded an Algonquin College Honorary Degree on Wednesday. Phillips, an Ottawa Senators alumnus, received the degree from the School of Health Sciences.

“Chris has rightfully earned this honour due to all his generous philanthropic endeavors,” Algonquin College said.

“To receive an honorary degree from Algonquin College is a privilege I do not take lightly and will forever be grateful for,” Phillips told the convocation Wednesday. “I extend my deepest gratitude to Algonquin College for this extraordinary honour.”

With a storied NHL career that saw Phillips become the Sens’ record holder for most career games played (1179) and have his number retired by the team, it was Phillips’ off-ice contributions that make him so deserving of the honorary degree.

Throughout his career, the defenceman supported numerous community initiatives and charities, and continues to do so now. Phillips previously served as the Executive Director of the Ottawa Senators Community Foundation, and now consistently offers his support to both the Community Foundation and the Ottawa Senators Alumni Foundation.

Phillips had the opportunity to speak at the ceremony on Wednesday, which he used to offer the assembled graduates words of wisdom:

“I’ve learned a lot playing in the NHL for almost 20 years, but what kept coming back to me, something I often write young kids when I get asked for an autograph, is dream big. Set lofty goals for yourself.”

Dedication and taking things one step at a time were keys to Phillips’ success throughout his career, and part of the advice he bestowed upon those present at Wednesday’s ceremony:

“I see in all of you today in that position, starting out your next chapter with a goal or a dream. [It] may seem far away, but if you take it one step at a time, you will get there. You must also know that there are going to be setbacks, there are going to be distractions, but if you set your sights on that next step, without losing focus on what your goal is, you will get there, and you can get there.”

Closing off his speech to the Algonquin graduates, Phillips left them with advice that embodied his dedication to charity and the community:

“As you embark on the new chapter of your lives, remember that true success is not measured by titles or accolades, but by the lives we touch and the difference we can make in the world. Use your education to not only advance your own ambitions, but also effect positive change in your communities.”

Fans who would like to listen to Chris Phillips’ entire speech can do so here.

