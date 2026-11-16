When he was playing junior hockey for the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings, Ridly Greig had no particular aspirations of becoming a shutdown centre.

Greig, with an August birthday, wouldn’t turn 18 until after his NHL draft season in 2019–20, but that wouldn’t stop him from becoming the Wheat Kings’ first line centre that year. He scored 26 goals and added 34 assists in 56 games before COVID ended their season prematurely.

His point totals in the NHL have never come close to those marks — he’s scored 13 goals and between 26 and 35 points each of the last three seasons and is on pace for a similar output through 17 games this year — but the Ridly Greig that Senators fans have come to love is a much improved player from who he was in Brandon.

“Yeah, well, obviously a lot,” said Greig with a smile when asked how he’s evolved as a player since those not-so-distant days.

“Obviously, made it here now, but yeah, I enjoyed it, I spent four years there, you know, grew as a player, got drafted there. But yeah, I think [my game]’s come a long way from there. And I wish I knew what I knew now when I was playing there. I think that would make things a lot easier.”

Like many junior players who were top scorers, he had to find ways to evolve so that he could secure a full-time role in the NHL.

“Obviously in junior, you’re kind of the top guy wherever you are. I think you have, you know, aspirations to kind of be a goal scorer and all those things,” said Greig, “but just to make the NHL was kind of the big thing for me when I was playing in junior.”

It’s not as if playing a 200-foot game is new for Greig, nor is annoying whatever competition he’s matched up against on any given night. Those were both positives listed on his scouting reports leading up to his selection by the Sens late in the first round of the 2020 draft.

But over the past two seasons, those attributes have been tested. Greig has been one of four players — Michael Amadio, Shane Pinto, and Claude Giroux are the others — who have been staples on the team’s shutdown line that plays against the opposition’s top scorers every night.

He played centre on that line — which also includes Nick Cousins at times — early in the 2025–26 season, when Pinto was injured. This season, he’s getting another extended look at the role, with Pinto centring the team’s second line and Dylan Cozens playing wing on the first.

The early returns have been otherworldly, even if a slight regression back to earth ends up happening.

Heading into Monday’s games, the line of Greig, Giroux, and Amadio has outscored their opponents by a score of 5-1 in just over 54 minutes of 5-on-5 play. Their expected goals-for rate of 88.2 per cent leads all lines leaguewide with a minimum of 50 minutes played together.

“Yeah, usually good defence translates to good offence. But yeah, I think when we have a guy who’s above, and you know, usually top players, they kind of maybe start to cheat a little bit, you just need to maybe take advantage of that a little bit, and yeah, last couple games, maybe that's worked out a little bit,” said Greig.

“I think obviously top guys want to score. They want to produce. You know, I’m just really aware of who’s on the ice and who I’m up against. Usually, they’re trying to sniff for offence, so yeah, that can sometimes turn [the puck] over for us.”

Travis Green, speaking after practice on Monday before the Senators headed to Winnipeg for their game Tuesday, said he’s obviously liked what he’s seen from the trio.

“They're all in their own way hard to play against, and I think they enjoy playing with each other,” said Green.

“You know, we've used that combination of four players, whether it's Pints in the mix, Ammo, Rids, G, primarily in that spot for two years now, so it's not like it's new to them. Obviously, we haven't used Rids a lot at center. I think he's doing a good job, and they've been effective.”

Green is certainly right that they enjoy playing together, as evidenced by Greig and Giroux’s goal celebrations in particular, in which you can often find the two of them playfully punching or shoving each other.

“Just having fun, just being idiots,” said Greig. “That’s about it.”

For real though, Greig makes the most of the opportunity to play with Giroux, who he grew up a big fan of.

“I definitely have lots of questions for him here and there, but yeah, he's a good leader,” said Greig.

“He's always working hard on the ice, always a big competitor. You know, one of the most competitive guys I know, and I take a lot of pride in that as well. So yeah, he's a good guy, a good guy to look up to.”

None of the three in an elite skater, but they seem to be a step ahead of their competition most nights. Green attributes their ability to being able to play fast to the speed at which they think the game.

“You can't put a price tag on hockey IQ, that makes up for a lot of things. And to win, you need to be smart — all three players are smart,” said Green.

“I wouldn't say they're below average by any means as far as NHL speed or skating, I do find that Rids has got a little more pop in his step when he's playing center, which is to be expected.”