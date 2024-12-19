Brady Tkachuk to star in season two of Prime Video's FACEOFF series

The series, which offers behind-the-scenes access to the lives of the NHL’s stars both on and off the ice, featured several players in its first season, including Brady’s brother Matthew.

“It was definitely an awesome show last year. And Matthew was probably the star of the show,” recalled Brady. “It was amazing to see and amazing to be a part of it and watch. And for this to be about me and this team, I think it’s going to be a fun ride they’re going to be able to film and have people be a part of it.”

Brady made a cameo appearance on the first season of FACEOFF alongside his brother, but season two will be his time to feature prominently. “It’s going to be really cool, really neat,” he said. “I’m excited to show off the city of Ottawa. It’s a pretty cool opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Drafted by the Senators fourth overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and making his NHL debut that fall, Brady has called Ottawa home for six years now. What parts of the city is he most excited to show off?

“We’ll have to wait and see. I know Johnny (Forget) just got a new snowmobile, so maybe there will be a snowmobile day. Maybe a skate on the canal. There are definitely a lot of great things to do in this city. I’m excited to show it off and show the world what Ottawa is all about.”

The city of Ottawa isn’t the only thing Brady is looking forward to showing off. Just as he made a cameo appearance during his brother’s screentime, Brady’s teammates on the Senators are certain to make appearances of their own.

“There are so many great guys you can follow,” Brady spoke of his teammates.

“You can follow Timmy, Chabby. A sneaky one would be Nick Jensen. He’s a great guy and a great family man. Being able to follow him around would be pretty cool, too.”

Whoever appears alongside Brady is sure to provide entertaining behind-the-scenes glimpses into the lives of players and personnel on the Ottawa Senators. Of course, there’s nobody more deserving to feature than Brady Tkachuk.