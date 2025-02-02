Brady Tkachuk records 100th career multi-point game

Brady Tkachuk has moved into fifth all-time in franchise history for multipoint games with 100.

1920x1080_Tkachuk_Multi_Point
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Following his two-point performance in the Senators' game against the Minnesota Wild on February 1, which saw him tally a goal and an assist, Brady Tkachuk has moved into fifth all-time in franchise history for multipoint games with 100. Previously, Tkachuk was tied with Dany Heatley’s record of 99.

Of his multi-point games, 29 were multi-goal games — 26 two-goal games and three hattricks. Tkachuk’s first career NHL hattrick came on December 11, 2021, when the forward scored three goals in a 4-0 victory. Tkachuk’s second hattrick occurred on February 13, 2024, in a 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Most recently, Tkachuk scored his third career hattrick on March 16, 2024, in a 4-3 overtime win over the New York Islanders. This hattrick included the overtime game-winning goal.

Alongside his 28 three-point games, Tkachuk has recorded one four-point game in his career. This came in the form of one goal and three assists in a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 18, 2023.

Tkachuk has had his share of memorable multi-point games. Who can forget his dominant performance against the New York Rangers that saw him record three points as he led the Senators to a 3-2 overtime victory? Tkachuk tallied two goals and an assist, which included the game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation as well as the overtime winner.

So far this season, Tkachuk has recorded nine multi-point games including most recently on February 1.

2024-25 season multi-point games

Date
Opponent
Points
October 14, 2024
Los Angeles Kings
3 points (3 assists)
October 27, 2024
Colorado Avalanche
3 points (1 goal, 2 assists)
October 29, 2024
St. Louis Blues
2 points (2 goals)
November 9, 2024
Boston Bruins
2 points (1 goal, 1 assist)
November 25, 2024
Calgary Flames
2 points (1 goal, 1 assist)
November 27, 2024
San Jose Sharks
2 points (2 assists)
December 1, 2024
Anaheim Ducks
2 points (2 goals)
December 11, 2024
Anaheim Ducks
2 points (1 goal, 1 assist)
February 1, 2025
Minnesota Wild
2 points (1 goal, 1 assist)

For a player of Brady Tkachuk’s calibre, the sky’s the limit and there are sure to be many more multi-point games in his future. Tkachuk and his Ottawa Senators will take to the ice next on Monday, February 3 against the Nashville Predators at 7:30 p.m. ET.

