Brady Tkachuk Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The Ottawa Senators have announced Brady Tkachuk as the team’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee.

Tkachuk_King_Clancy_Trophy_1920x1080
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The captain, 25, has been a leader on and off the ice for the Senators all season. In 71 games, Tkachuk has recorded 55 points including 26 assists and a team-leading 29 goals. Leading by example throughout the season, Tkachuk’s passion and leadership has fueled the fire in his team that has propelled them to win games.

Of course, Tkachuk’s leadership is more than just his on-ice performance.

Brady Tkachuk has been a proud partner of the Boys and Girls Club (BGC) Ottawa for multiple years now. Tkachuk and his wife, Emma, launched the Tkachuk’s Captains campaign in partnership with BGC 2023.

The Senators players surprise the youth of our community from BGC Ottawa and Sensplex

With BGC Ottawa, Brady and Emma started the Tkachuk’s Captains program. Available at Canadian Tire Centre through the Tkachuk’s Captains program is the Brady Burger, a bison burger that sees proceeds from each purchase be donated directly to BGC Ottawa.

In addition to the Brady Burger, the Tkachuks also started the T7 clothing line, which features t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more available at the Canadian Tire Centre Sens Store. Proceeds from each sale go to the Senators Community Foundation to benefit BGC Ottawa.

On January 28, Tkachuk hosted the Brady’s Skate for Kids at the City Hall Rink of Dreams, which saw him host kids from BGC Ottawa for a day of skating, pizza, and fun. Throughout the day, Tkachuk took the time to take photos and skate with all the kids present, creating special memories for them.

Brady Tkachuk hits the ice with BGC Ottawa at the inaugural Brady's Skate for Kids.

Tkachuk was unable to participate in this year’s Sens Skills event at Canadian Tire Centre, as he was sidelined by an injury at the time. Despite not being able to participate, Tkachuk still joined his teammates and took time to sign autographs and take photos with fans for three hours.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is presented to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.

Brady Tkachuk is the pure embodiment of this award. While his leadership on the ice is visible every night, his behind the scenes generosity and genuine care for fans and children makes him more than deserving of his nomination.

