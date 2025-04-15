Brady Tkachuk Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The Ottawa Senators have announced Brady Tkachuk as the team’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee.

The captain, 25, has been a leader on and off the ice for the Senators all season. In 71 games, Tkachuk has recorded 55 points including 26 assists and a team-leading 29 goals. Leading by example throughout the season, Tkachuk’s passion and leadership has fueled the fire in his team that has propelled them to win games.

Of course, Tkachuk’s leadership is more than just his on-ice performance.

Brady Tkachuk has been a proud partner of the Boys and Girls Club (BGC) Ottawa for multiple years now. Tkachuk and his wife, Emma, launched the Tkachuk’s Captains campaign in partnership with BGC 2023.