Brady Tkachuk named to U.S. Men's National Team roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

The NHL announced today that Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk has been named to the U.S. Men’s National Team’s roster for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

In 24 games with the Senators this season, Tkachuk leads the team in goals (13), is third in assists (15), and second in points (28). He also leads the team in shots on goal with 103, which is nearly double the next highest total at 59.

In 464 career NHL games, all with the Senators, Tkachuk has 175 goals and 202 assists for a total of 377 points. On November 5, 2021, Tkachuk was named the 10th captain in Senators franchise history.

Tkachuk also served as captain for Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Championships this past May. In eight games, Tkachuk tied for second in tournament scoring with seven goals and six assists for a total of 13 points.

Previously, Tkachuk has represented the United States at the 2018 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships. His three goals and six assists earned him nine points in seven games, which tied him for third in tournament scoring.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will take place between February 12-20 in Boston and Montreal and will feature Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland.

