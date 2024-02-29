Recapping the Senators celebration of Black History Month

On Feb. 15 the Senators celebrated their annual Celebrating Black History Night at Canadian Tire Centre, a night to celebrate the many facets of black culture while raising money for the youth in our commuity.

Fans in attendance could find celebrations of black culture through out Canadian Tire Centre. Around the concourse were vendors of black owned businesses such as Black Global Enterprises Inc. and the CaKU Collection who were selling carvings, home decor, leather placemats, beaded Jewlery, African crafts jewelry, dolls, purses, clothing, and more.

Along with the vendors were Black History Ottawa and the African Hockey Association who had set up booths to educate fans on their causes and what they are up to in our community.

Additionally, at the top of Gate 1 were banners celebrating all of the Black former Senators players.