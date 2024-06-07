Today is BGC Club Day, a day all about celebrating the work done by the Clubs all across Canada as they continue to empower the youth of our communities. A cause that has become close to both the Senators Community Foundation and our Captain, Brady Tkachuk who launched his Tkachuk's Captains campaign last year in collaboration with BGC Ottawa.

You can share your support here.

The Senators Community Foundation (SCF) has been a big supporter of BGC Ottawa, contributing approximately $100,000 annually to the organization through various donations. A core pillar of the SCF has empowering youth through programming activations that BGC works hand in hand with.

The Tkachuk's Captains initiative celebrates youth that display the values of what it means to be leaders within the BGC family. The core values of BGC inlcuding Belonging, Respect, Encouragement, Acceptance, Working Together and Speaking out. Each year, seven members in each of the four clubs, twenty-eight in total, will be named 'Tkachuk Captains' and will help to impart the day-to-day leadership at their locations.