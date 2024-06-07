BGC Club Day

June 7 is BGC Club Day to support of the work done by BGC Canada

BGC Club Day

Today is BGC Club Day, a day all about celebrating the work done by the Clubs all across Canada as they continue to empower the youth of our communities. A cause that has become close to both the Senators Community Foundation and our Captain, Brady Tkachuk who launched his Tkachuk's Captains campaign last year in collaboration with BGC Ottawa.

You can share your support here.

The Senators Community Foundation (SCF) has been a big supporter of BGC Ottawa, contributing approximately $100,000 annually to the organization through various donations. A core pillar of the SCF has empowering youth through programming activations that BGC works hand in hand with.

The Tkachuk's Captains initiative celebrates youth that display the values of what it means to be leaders within the BGC family. The core values of BGC inlcuding Belonging, Respect, Encouragement, Acceptance, Working Together and Speaking out. Each year, seven members in each of the four clubs, twenty-eight in total, will be named 'Tkachuk Captains' and will help to impart the day-to-day leadership at their locations.

Brady and Kids

This year Brady launched two separate initiatives that will directly benefit BGC Ottawa through his Tkachuk's Captains program. First, he introduced the Brady Burger, a bison burger available at Canadian Tire Centre, with a portion of proceeds being donated directly to BGC Ottawa.

Brady Burger

Along with the launch of the Brady Burger, Tkachuk also unveiled the T7 line of clothing that is available in the Ottawa Team Shop and online. Similar to the Brady Burger, a portion of the proceeds from the T7 line will be donated back to BGC Ottawa through the Tkachuk's Captains program.

A full circle moment for Tkachuk he welcomed the group of kids from BGC who got to try the very first Brady Burgers to the Senators Gala to represent BGC Ottawa as his cause to support.

Brady Gala

