Batherson scores hat trick as Senators top Ducks

It was a dominant performance by the Senators as they defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Wednesday evening. Drake Batherson recorded a four-point night in a strong game that saw him score a hat trick alongside an assist. Tim Stützle (two assists) and Brady Tkachuk (one goal, one assist) both had two point nights. Noah Gregor scored for the Senators as well.

The Senators wasted no time striking first just 2:55 into the opening period. It was forward Noah Gregor with his third goal of the season that gave the Sens an early 1-0 lead on their first shot of the game. Assists on the goal were awarded to Zack Ostapchuk and Nick Jensen.