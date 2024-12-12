Batherson scores hat trick as Senators top Ducks
It was a dominant performance by the Senators as they defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Wednesday evening.
It was a dominant performance by the Senators as they defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Wednesday evening. Drake Batherson recorded a four-point night in a strong game that saw him score a hat trick alongside an assist. Tim Stützle (two assists) and Brady Tkachuk (one goal, one assist) both had two point nights. Noah Gregor scored for the Senators as well.
The Senators wasted no time striking first just 2:55 into the opening period. It was forward Noah Gregor with his third goal of the season that gave the Sens an early 1-0 lead on their first shot of the game. Assists on the goal were awarded to Zack Ostapchuk and Nick Jensen.
Following a holding penalty on Pavel Mintyukov and a delay of game penalty on Radko Gudas five seconds later, the Senators were given a 1:55 minute 5-on-3 power play opportunity.
At 10:30, forward Drake Batherson scored his 10th of the season on a sneaky shot that trickled over the line from under goaltender John Gibson’s glove. While originally ruled no goal on the ice, a camera angle from within the net changed everything and it was ruled a good goal. The lone assist on Batherson’s power play goal went to Tim Stützle. The goal, which put the Senators up 2-0, marked the 100th of Batherson’s NHL career.
With 1:35 remaining in the period, Drake Batherson scored his second power play goal of the game. It was a lucky bounce as his pass across the crease was tipped by Anaheim’s Cam Fowler into the back of the net. Assists on Batherson’s 11th of the season went to forwards Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris.
Neither team scored in the final minute of play in the first period, so the Senators headed into the first intermission leading 3-0. It was a dominant showing by Ottawa to start off the game.
At 12th into the second period, Drake Batherson completed the hat trick in an impressive showing as he rifled a shot past goaltender John Gibson to put the Senators up 4-0 just past the halfway point of the game. His hat trick marked the second of Batherson’s career, with his first coming on October 25, 2021. The goal came unassisted.
The second period saw the Senators dominate in the same fashion they had for the first period. Despite ending the final minute and a half on the penalty kill, which turned into a 5-on-3 penalty kill in the dying seconds, the Senators kept the Ducks off the scoreboard. As a result, they once again headed into the intermission with a lead, this time at 4-0.
The Senators opened the third period on a 5-on-3 penalty kill and successfully killed off both penalties, continuing their momentum from the first 40 minutes of play.
Following a roughing penalty taken by Ross Johnston, captain Brady Tkachuk scored his 14th goal of the season just 10 seconds into the power play to put the Senators up 5-0 at 8:58. Drake Batherson and Tim Stützle both picked up assists on the goal, their fourth and second points of the night respectively. Stützle’s assist marked his third game in a row in which he recorded two assists.
The Ducks broke the ice with 7:18 minutes remaining in the game when Cutter Gauthier scored his fourth goal of the season to cut the Senators’ lead to 5-1.
The late goal did nothing but put a dent in the Senators’ lead, as the remainder of the third period was held scoreless and the Senators won the game. Goaltender Linus Ullmark put on yet another stellar performance as he saved 31 of the 32 shots he faced for a .969% save percentage.
Tonight’s game was the last of the Senators’ four-game homestand, as they will head on the road to Raleigh next, where they take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET.
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators