back to school

The freshmen

Owen Beckner – Colorado College

Drafted 204th overall, 7th round 2023. Owen Beckner will be making his NCAA debut this year, as he laces up for his freshman season with the Colorado College Tigers. The Victoria, British Columbia native played his 2023-24 season with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL. In 61 regular season games with the Storm, the 19-year-old had 45 points in the form of 14 goals and 31 assists.

Kevin Reidler – University of Nebraska-Omaha

Drafted 151st overall, 5th round 2022. Kevin Reidler will be making the move from the USHL to the NCAA this fall, as he makes his debut with the University of Nebraska-Omaha. The native of Gävle, Sweden, spent his 2023-24 season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints. In that span, the 19-year-old posted a 2.86 goals against average and a .902% save percentage in 39 games.

Blake Montgomery – University of Wisconsin

Drafted 117th overall, 4th round 2024. This year's 117th overall pick Blake Montgomery will make his NCAA debut in the fall as he heads to the University of Wisconsin for his freshman season. The 19-year-old native of Annapolis, Maryland, spent last year with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL. In 58 games, Montgomery tallied 22 goals and 21 assists for a total of 58 points. He will be joined by fellow Sens prospect Tyson Dyck.

The sophomores

Cameron O’Neill – University of Massachusetts

Drafted 143rd overall, 5th round 2022. Cameron O'Neill returns to play for the University of Massachusetts Minutemen in his sophomore season. The 20-year-old native of Odenton, Maryland recorded three goals and four assists to total seven points in 28 games last season. O'Neill will be joined by fellow Sens prospect Nicholas VanTassell.

Hoyt Stanley – Cornell University

Drafted 108th overall, 4th round 2023. Hoyt Stanley returns to Cornell University for his second year with the Big Red hockey team. Last season, the 19-year-old native of West Vancouver, British Columbia, skated in 35 regular season games with Cornell. In that span, Stanley recorded two goals and eight assists for a total of 10 points.

Nicholas VanTassell – University of Massachusetts

Drafted 215th overall, 7th round 2023. 20-year-old Nicholas VanTassell will play his second season with the University of Massachusetts. A native of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, VanTassell played 24 regular season games with the Minutemen last year, during which he recorded a pair of points in the form of a goal and an assist. VanTassell will be joined by fellow Sens prospect Cameron O'Neill.

Theo Wallberg – Ohio State University

Drafted 168th overall, 6th round 2022. Theo Wallberg is headed back to Ohio State University for his sophomore season. A native of Stockholm, Sweden, 20-year-old Wallberg recorded 21 points in the form of two goals and 19 assists with the Buckeyes last year.

The junior

Tyson Dyck – University of Wisconsin