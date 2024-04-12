Air Canada Fan Flight offers young Sens fan and community leader experience of a lifetime

In what’s become a staple of the NHL regular season, the Air Canada Fan Flight was back once again this year and did not disappoint. The Air Canada Fan Flight offers fans from across the country the opportunity to see their favourite teams face-off on the road against a variety of teams across the National Hockey League.

With a focus on shining a light on the inspiring fans who make a meaningful difference in their communities, the Air Canada Fan Flight program has rewarded some of the best community heroes over the years and 2024 was no different!