Air Canada Fan Flight offers young Sens fan and community leader experience of a lifetime

Clark McEachran was rewarded for his actions as a young community leader with the opportunity to see the Sens take on the Predators courtesy of Air Canada Fan Flight

AC Fan FLight

In what’s become a staple of the NHL regular season, the Air Canada Fan Flight was back once again this year and did not disappoint. The Air Canada Fan Flight offers fans from across the country the opportunity to see their favourite teams face-off on the road against a variety of teams across the National Hockey League.

With a focus on shining a light on the inspiring fans who make a meaningful difference in their communities, the Air Canada Fan Flight program has rewarded some of the best community heroes over the years and 2024 was no different!

Earlier this year young community leader, Clark, 13, was surprised with the trip of a lifetime when he was nominated to travel to Nashville to participate in the Ottawa Senators Air Canada Fan Flight to see the Sens take on the Predators in Music City.

A leader on his house league team, supporting players on and off the ice, Clark aspires to study kinesiology to become a physiotherapist, with hopes of one day working for the Sens! Clark is a regular community volunteer who has even channeled his inner-entrepreneurial spirit, starting his own skate sharpening business locally, offering free service to veterans.

Joining Clark on the Fan Flight was his father, Ryan, his cousin, Graeme, Ryan’s best friend, Chavi, along with the AC Foundation Promo Night Winner Stephan representing his local BGC Clubhouse, Air Canada Employee winner Denise and her husband Mike, and Ottawa food-blogger Carlo Santurbano, all of whom got to take in the country-sights and twangy-sounds that Broadway had to offer.

While travelling to a new city with friends and family to see his favourite team play is a great experience in and of itself, perhaps the best part of the trip was the exclusive opportunity to meet and learn from Senators head coach Jacques Martin who took the time to speak with all of the Fan Flight participants before game time in Nashville.

