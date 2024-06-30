This year's NHL Draft in Las Vegas saw the Ottawa Senators draft six times. Take a look back at the events of this weekend and get to know your newest future-Sens.
2024 NHL Draft Weekend Recap
Look back on the events of the 2024 NHL Draft and meet the newest faces of the Ottawa Senators.
Player
Position
Pick
Birthplace
Club
Carter Yakemchuk
D
Round 1, pick 7
Fort McMurray, CAN
Calgary Hitmen, WHL
Gabriel Eliasson
D
Round 2, pick 39
Kungsbacka, SWE
HV71 J20, J20 Nationell
Lucas Ellinas
F
Round 4, pick 104
Toronto, CAN
Kitchener Rangers, OHL
Javon Moore
F
Round 4, pick 112
Minnetonka, USA
Minnetonka High, USHS-MN
Blake Montgomery
F
Round 4, pick 117
Annapolis, USA
Lincoln Stars, USHL
Eerik Wallenius
D
Round 5, pick 136
Salo, FIN
HPK Hämeenlinna, Liiga
Friday, Round 1
Carter Yakemchuk, 7th overall
The Senators held the 7th overall pick in the first round, which they used to draft defencemen Carter Yakemchuk from the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL. The 6'3", 203 lbs defenceman from Fort McMurray, Alberta was just the second d-man to be drafted. Boasting a lethal combination of size and skill, Yakemchuk put up impressive numbers with the Hitmen. In 66 regular season games last year, Yakemchuk scored 30 goals and 41 assists for a 71-point total. With a right-handed shot and knack for scoring highlight-reel goals, Sens fans can get excited for the selection of Yakemchuk.
Steve Staios spoke to the media following the conclusion of Round 1. Of Yakemchuk, he said:
"We like the upside of Carter. He's a raw talent still and I think there's a great deal of potential with him. We like what we saw. Our scouts do a great job and work very hard to identify this talent, and we're very happy to have him."
"You look at how he dominated play when he was on the ice, he just has a presence about him as well. We like the fact that we can build off of that potential."
Yakemchuk was the sole selection Ottawa made on Friday. Before the night ended, the 7th overall pick took the opportunity to greet Sens' fans for the first time.
"Hey Sens fans, Carter Yakemchuk here. So excited to be a Senator and I can't wait to get things going!"
Saturday, Rounds 2-7
Gabriel Eliasson, 39th overall
When a player is described as an "agent of chaos", it's hard not to be intrigued. Standing at a massive 6'7", meet Sens' 39th overall pick from the second round, Gabriel Eliasson. The Swedish defenceman is a hard-hitting defensive defenceman who uses his physicality to shutdown the other team. Eliasson was drafted 2nd overall by Cedar Rapids of the USHL and has committed to the University of Michigan in the NCAA, which will bring him from Europe to North America next season.
Taking to Instagram, Eliasson sent out his first message to fans as an Ottawa Senator.
"Hi Sens fans, Gabriel Eliasson here. Ottawa just picked me in the second round. Really excited to be part of the organization, see you in Ottawa!"
The Swedish defenceman spoke to media, as well, where he discussed what being drafted to the NHL felt like for him and what kind of player he is.
"I'm so happy. It feels unreal, so I'm really happy for this."
"I'm a defensive defenceman, I have my strength in the physical play. I'll do everything for the team to win, I want to put my team first and support my teammates."
Eliasson spoke highly of his meeting with Ottawa's scouts at the NHL combine, as well as highlighting players like Brady Tkachuk — noting especially his record-breaking 16 hits in a single game.
Lucas Ellinas, 104th overall
The Senators' first forward pick of the 2024 NHL Draft comes in the form of a quick, two-way center named Lucas Ellinas. The Canadian forward skated in 67 games for the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL last year, picking up 16 goals and 17 assists to total 33 points. Praised for his quick shot and ability to play wherever he's needed, Ellinas can slot into any lineup and be used in crucial minutes.
Ellinas spoke to the media following his selection, where he talked about how it felt to be drafted by the Senators.
"It's an absolute honour. It's something I've worked for my whole life and it's a crazy feeling."
"It was like a shock, almost. It's crazy, something you've worked for your whole life to come down to that moment, it's an unbelievable feeling."
A Senators fan growing up, Ellinas says fans can expect a player who plays hard and competes every night.
Javon Moore, 112th overall
From Minnetonka High School, the Senators drafted forward Javon Moore. A University of Minnesota commit, the 6'4" forward playmaker with a talent for making impressive passes and plays. In 28 games with Minnetonka High last season, Moore tallied 26 goals and 27 assists, totalling 53 points and a 2.03 PPG average. His ability to read plays and make smart decisions is impressive.
Moore also took the opportunity to speak to the media at the draft. The forward noted his plans to develop further at the college level before turning pro, suggesting a timeline of a few years down the line. When asked what kind of player he is, Moore compared himself to Quinton Byfield, adding:
"I'd say [I'm] a pretty big-sized forward that plays a whole 200-foot game and has a little flair of skill to his game, too. Just that power forward that's pretty rare in the NHL."
When asked how it felt to hear his name called, the smile on Moore's face as he spoke said it all.
"It felt amazing. Just enjoying it with family and friends, my advisors, I couldn't thank them enough. Just spending the time with them and enjoying it was cool."
Blake Montgomery, 117th overall
The third of three fourth round picks for Ottawa, Montgomery is a talented forward coming from the Lincoln Stars of the USHL. Combining 22 goals and 21 assists for a total of 43 points in 58 games, the Annapolis, USA native finished just one point shy of team lead. Montgomery is big, listed at 6'4", but his size doesn't slow him down. Strong, fast, and reliable both offensively and defensively, he does it all.
Eerik Wallenius, 136th overall
The Senators final pick of the 2024 NHL Draft came in the fifth round. Eerik Wallenius, a Finland native playing for HPK Hämeenlinna of the Liiga, has a high hockey-IQ that allows him to read the game and make intelligent plays as a defenceman. The 6'4" d-man split his 2023-24 season between HPK's U18 and U20 teams, playing in a combined 51 games and recording 6 goals and 16 assists between the two for a 22-point total. His ability to make the right decisions comes both with and without the puck on his stick.
Wrapping up
The Ottawa Senators finished the 2024 NHL Draft with an even split of three forwards (Ellinas, Moore, and Montgomery) and three defenceman (Yakemchuk, Eliasson, and Wallenius). The acquisition of these six players bolsters the team's future with a mix of speed, strength, size, and skill. Following the conclusion of the draft, Senators' Associate General Manager Ryan Bowness shared his thoughts on the events of the weekend.
"To see the joy level when some of these picks come through, and to see how excited they are for it, it makes it all worthwhile. For them, this is their big day of the year, these last two days. This is what they worked for all year, so to see that come together on a day like today is great."
The NHL Draft isn't the only excitement this week, as NHL Free Agency begins Monday, July 1, and the Senators' development camp after that. "We'll be right back in the office tomorrow morning getting ready for a big day on Monday morning," said Bowness. "The plan is to be very busy and active over the next few days."
