2024 NHL Draft Weekend Recap

Steve Staios spoke to the media following the conclusion of Round 1. Of Yakemchuk, he said:

"We like the upside of Carter. He's a raw talent still and I think there's a great deal of potential with him. We like what we saw. Our scouts do a great job and work very hard to identify this talent, and we're very happy to have him."

"You look at how he dominated play when he was on the ice, he just has a presence about him as well. We like the fact that we can build off of that potential."