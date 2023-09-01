What to expect at Sabres Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16

News Feed

buffalo sabres 2023 2024 theme nights

Sabres announce 2023-24 theme nights
how to watch buffalo sabres 2023-24 national broadcast schedule tnt espn

Sabres to appear 15 times on national broadcasts in 2023-24
buffalo sabres loan noah ostlund vaxjo lakers shl

Sabres loan Ostlund to SHL Vaxjo
terry pegula sabres president organizational restructure

Terry Pegula named Sabres president, restructuring on business side
how to watch buffalo sabres rj classics msg schedule

Sabres to air classic RJ games on MSG beginning Friday, Aug. 25
buffalo sabres rick jeanneret tribute remembering rj the man behind the mic alumni stories general admission free event

'Remembering RJ' tribute event to be held Sunday at KeyBank Center
buffalo sabres trade ilya lyubushkin acquire fourth round pick 2025 nhl draft anaheim ducks

Sabres acquire 4th-round pick in 2025 NHL Draft from Ducks for Lyubushkin
buffalo sabres rick jeanneret tribute kevyn adams don granato rob ray

Hockey world pays tribute to Rick Jeanneret
buffalo sabres rj rick jeanneret obituary august 17 2023 play by play hall of fame

Sabres Hall-of-Fame play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret passes away
buffalo sabres loan anton wahlberg shl malmo redhawks

Sabres loan Wahlberg to SHL Malmo
zach redmond brad dexter buffalo sabres hockey development staff coach scout

Redmond, Dexter join Sabres hockey staff
buffalo sabres zach benson signs entry level contract

Benson signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Sabres
buffalo sabres prospects challenge returns september 15 to 18 lecom harborcenter

Sabres announce schedule for 2023 Prospects Challenge
buffalo sabres rochester americans jacksonville icemen new echl affiliate announcement july 17 2023

Sabres announce Jacksonville Icemen as new ECHL affiliate
buffalo sabres rochester americans linus weissbach 1 year 2 way contract

Sabres sign Weissbach to 1-year contract
buffalo sabres rochester americans brett murray 1 year 2 way contract

Sabres sign Murray to 1-year deal
buffalo sabres sign second round draft pick anton wahlberg to entry level contract

Sabres sign Wahlberg to 3-year, entry-level contract
rochester americans assistant coaches nathan paetsch vinny prospal

'Opportunity of a lifetime' | Paetsch, Prospal named Amerks assistants

What to expect at Sabres Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16

The event, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, will include appearances from the full Sabres roster

20230831 Fan Fest

© Scott Balzer

By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Want to rub shoulders with your favorite Buffalo Sabres while playing games, enjoying food and drinks, and putting your own hockey skills to the test?

Buffalo Sabres Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, is the place for you.

The event returns Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will include all of the fun from last year along with some new touches to ring in the 2023-24 season.

The full Sabres roster, general manager Kevyn Adams, and coach Don Granato will make appearances on stage and/or at stations throughout Fan Fest from 12 to 6 p.m. A full programming schedule will be released the week of the event.

Here's a rundown of what you can expect.

Last year at Fan Fest …

Tage Thompson manned the hardest shot booth. Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs posed for photos with fans. Rasmus Dahlin and Dylan Cozens were onstage playing the newlywed game.

Then there was Jeff Skinner, who walked around like this:

Skinner goes undercover at Sabres Fan Fest

All in all, it was a unique setting for players to interact with the people they play for in a fun, relaxed environment. And we're bringing it all back this year: on-stage programming featuring the Sabres, autograph sessions with current players and alumni, hockey skills challenges, plus some new additions ….

Fishing in the Dark, Kids Combine, and other new activities!

In tribute to the song that backdropped so many of Tage Thompson's goals last season, our new game will give fans the opportunity to fish for prizes - and maybe even meet Tage himself.

Also new in 2023 …

• A dunk tank will be placed in Alumni Plaza. Wait until you see who's getting dunked.

• The Ryan Miller banner will be brought down from the rafters along with those of the French Connection, Tim Horton, Danny Gare, Pat LaFontaine, Dominik Hasek, and Rick Jeanneret. Fans can take pictures with the banners inside the front entrance of KeyBank Center.

• A 360 photo station will be on site. We cannot guarantee you won't be photobombed by a Sabres player.

• We're introducing the "Kids Combine," where the next generation of Sabres fans will be able to test their stick handling, shot speed, grip strength, and broad jump while keeping track of their stats along the way.

Keep watch for programming and schedule updates

Introducing Hockeyfest

While the party continues across the street in Alumni Plaza, an all-ages, all-skill-level street hockey tournament will be held on Perry Street in front of the arena. Games will be played on rinks with real boards and be officiated by certified referees.

Registration remains open for Hockeyfest, which includes a guarantee of four games for each team. Registered players will receive two tickets to a Sabres preseason game and a commemorative T-shirt.

Find more information

After the fun

The Sabres prospects will play their second game of the Prospects Challenge against the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. at LECOM Harborcenter. Tickets are available