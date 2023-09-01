Want to rub shoulders with your favorite Buffalo Sabres while playing games, enjoying food and drinks, and putting your own hockey skills to the test?
What to expect at Sabres Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16
The event, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, will include appearances from the full Sabres roster
Buffalo Sabres Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, is the place for you.
The event returns Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will include all of the fun from last year along with some new touches to ring in the 2023-24 season.
The full Sabres roster, general manager Kevyn Adams, and coach Don Granato will make appearances on stage and/or at stations throughout Fan Fest from 12 to 6 p.m. A full programming schedule will be released the week of the event.
Here's a rundown of what you can expect.
Last year at Fan Fest …
Tage Thompson manned the hardest shot booth. Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs posed for photos with fans. Rasmus Dahlin and Dylan Cozens were onstage playing the newlywed game.
Skinner goes undercover at Sabres Fan Fest
All in all, it was a unique setting for players to interact with the people they play for in a fun, relaxed environment. And we're bringing it all back this year: on-stage programming featuring the Sabres, autograph sessions with current players and alumni, hockey skills challenges, plus some new additions ….
Fishing in the Dark, Kids Combine, and other new activities!
In tribute to the song that backdropped so many of Tage Thompson's goals last season, our new game will give fans the opportunity to fish for prizes - and maybe even meet Tage himself.
Also new in 2023 …
• A dunk tank will be placed in Alumni Plaza. Wait until you see who's getting dunked.
• The Ryan Miller banner will be brought down from the rafters along with those of the French Connection, Tim Horton, Danny Gare, Pat LaFontaine, Dominik Hasek, and Rick Jeanneret. Fans can take pictures with the banners inside the front entrance of KeyBank Center.
• A 360 photo station will be on site. We cannot guarantee you won't be photobombed by a Sabres player.
• We're introducing the "Kids Combine," where the next generation of Sabres fans will be able to test their stick handling, shot speed, grip strength, and broad jump while keeping track of their stats along the way.
Introducing Hockeyfest
While the party continues across the street in Alumni Plaza, an all-ages, all-skill-level street hockey tournament will be held on Perry Street in front of the arena. Games will be played on rinks with real boards and be officiated by certified referees.
Registration remains open for Hockeyfest, which includes a guarantee of four games for each team. Registered players will receive two tickets to a Sabres preseason game and a commemorative T-shirt.
After the fun
The Sabres prospects will play their second game of the Prospects Challenge against the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. at LECOM Harborcenter. Tickets are available