Top quotes from Lindy Ruff's introductory press conference

Ruff on accountability

Several veteran Sabres players spoke during their end-of-season interviews about being hungry for another level of accountability, both from each other and from their new coach.

Ruff was asked what accountability means to him.

“Accountability to me starts with the player himself,” he said. “First thing he does is hold himself accountable. ‘Did I do enough to get this team to where it needed to go?’ Before you can be accountable or look for accountability from somebody else, you’ve got to be accountable to yourself, whether it's your training in the summertime, whether it's your preparation for camp, whether we get to game one, are you ready to play? You hold yourself accountable.

“The next level of accountability when you become a good team is the players themselves all hold each other accountable. They will say, ‘You know that play wasn't good enough, you need to be there, you need to be on the wall, you need to block that shot for me.’ That's a game-changer.

“The last part of it is the coach. You just can’t be yelling and screaming at players anymore. You can't just say, ‘You got to do this, you got to do that, you don’t play this.’ The way we grow is believing in the way we play. If we don't play like that, my biggest tool is to take ice time away. My greatest tool is, you're playing really well, you get more ice time, you're gonna be that guy I’m going to count on, you're gonna take that key faceoff, you're gonna be on there in the last minute, you're gonna be on for every empty net. And I believe that your best players should be on the ice at all key moments. Your top players should be the guys that lead the way. First, they're accountable to themselves first. Accountability is a big word. Accountability starts with each player taking a look in the mirror.”