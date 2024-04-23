Top quotes from Lindy Ruff's introductory press conference

The Sabres coach met with the media alongside general manager Kevyn Adams on Tuesday.

By Jourdon LaBarber
Lindy Ruff was introduced as head coach of the Buffalo Sabres alongside general manager Kevyn Adams during a press conference at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Sabres owner Terry Pegula opened with a statement revisiting Ruff’s long and storied career both with and since leaving the organization, culminating with a sentiment that echoed throughout the remainder of the afternoon: Ruff is back because he is the right coach for the moment.

“Most importantly, Lindy knows how to win, and he knows how to take a team to another level,” Pegula said. “He may be the most competitive person I’ve ever met in my life.”

Adams and Ruff went on to discuss the process that led to the reunion, how the coach has changed since departing in 2013, the Sabres’ roster, and more.

Here are the top quotes from the press conference.

Lindy Ruff & Kevyn Adams address the media

Adams on the coaching search

Adams outlined his vision for the next Sabres coach last Tuesday, emphasizing pedigree and experience as qualities he would prioritize. The search started that same day and eventually included conversations with a double-digit number of candidates, Adams said.

As the week progressed and conversations continued, Adams’ belief only grew stronger that Ruff was the right choice.

“It’s been an exhausting week working around the clock and with each conversation I had, and there were many, I kept coming back to another conversation with Lindy and feeling stronger, hour by hour, that this is the man who’s right to step into this role and become the next head coach of the Buffalo Sabres,” Adams said.

“And I want to make one thing very clear – it is tremendous that Lindy has a long, storied history in the Buffalo Sabres organization. It is terrific that he is connected to the City of Buffalo and the Western New York community, but that’s really just [a bonus]. He’s the right person for this job and I truly believe that he is the person that’s going to take us to the next level. Our players are craving it, we’re excited about it and the hard work begins now.”

"I want them to love playing here"

Ruff reiterated his belief that the Sabres are in a “win-now situation” and said it’s his job to elevate the team through accountability and communication.

“It'll be my opportunity to put these guys in the right positions and use their strengths to get them to that next level,” he said. “Part of that will be commitment on their part. Part of that will be the connection that we're going to develop from a coaching staff to management [and] coach to players that we're going to be committed (to) from Day 1. We're going to be connected.

“If you're going to be a successful hockey club now, there's got to be alignment between players, coaches and an understanding of how we need to play. And the last part of that is being consistent with that play night in, night out.

“The next part is the players are in a position now where they can ask more of each other. They know where they've been, they know where they got to get to. They know what they need to expect of each other.

“Here's what I want from them. I want them to love playing here. I want them to love playing for each other. And I want them to love being a Buffalo Sabre for Sabres fans that I think are some of the greatest in the league.”

Sabres coach clocks in for first day

Comparisons to 2005-06

Ruff said he received texts from Ryan Miller, Jason Pominville, and Thomas Vanek since being named head coach.

“They all said, ‘You're the guy that can get them there,” Ruff said.

Ruff went on to draw comparisons between the current Sabres roster and the team he coached to the Eastern Conference Final in 2005-06.

“This this team is so similar to where we were at back then,” he said. “Deep with talent. It’s just, we needed to play the game the right way. And again, I'm going to reference the discipline in the game. Not all players are going to be the same. But understanding your role inside the team and executing your role will help the team win.”

Ruff on his evolution

Ruff has had head coaching stints in Dallas and New Jersey since his previous tenure in Buffalo, along with three years as an assistant coach for the New York Rangers and a gold-medal run as an assistant at the 2014 Olympics.

He explained how all those experiences have molded him into a better coach than the one who left Buffalo in 2013.

“The game has changed so much,” he said. “Lindy Ruff has changed so much. I’ve been around some great coaches – from World Championships I’ve gone to, to the Olympics in Russia – and traded ideas with some of the best coaches in the league. Was able and fortunate enough to win and be part of the coaching staff that won the gold medal in Sochi. And to win it in a fashion where they said, ‘Canada won’t be able to play on the big ice. They won’t be good enough defensively.’ And as a staff, we put together a plan that we were the best defensive team there, we were the best team. And with highly skilled players.

So, when you look at a group like we have here – highly skilled players – you can execute that highly skilled part of the game. You can use it for offense. You can use it for defense. But you have to have the discipline inside the game to do the right thing at the right time. Sometimes that’s puck decisions, sometimes it’s ‘Well, maybe we don’t need one more goal at this time. We may be able to win this game 2-0 and not put a lot of risk in our game.’ My coaching style from when I left here – I actually laugh at some of my coaching style because a lot of things have changed. I won’t go into a lot of detail, but I’m a lot better coach now than I was when I left.”

"We're in a win now situation"

Ruff on accountability

Several veteran Sabres players spoke during their end-of-season interviews about being hungry for another level of accountability, both from each other and from their new coach.

Ruff was asked what accountability means to him.

“Accountability to me starts with the player himself,” he said. “First thing he does is hold himself accountable. ‘Did I do enough to get this team to where it needed to go?’ Before you can be accountable or look for accountability from somebody else, you’ve got to be accountable to yourself, whether it's your training in the summertime, whether it's your preparation for camp, whether we get to game one, are you ready to play? You hold yourself accountable.

“The next level of accountability when you become a good team is the players themselves all hold each other accountable. They will say, ‘You know that play wasn't good enough, you need to be there, you need to be on the wall, you need to block that shot for me.’ That's a game-changer.

“The last part of it is the coach. You just can’t be yelling and screaming at players anymore. You can't just say, ‘You got to do this, you got to do that, you don’t play this.’ The way we grow is believing in the way we play. If we don't play like that, my biggest tool is to take ice time away. My greatest tool is, you're playing really well, you get more ice time, you're gonna be that guy I’m going to count on, you're gonna take that key faceoff, you're gonna be on there in the last minute, you're gonna be on for every empty net. And I believe that your best players should be on the ice at all key moments. Your top players should be the guys that lead the way. First, they're accountable to themselves first. Accountability is a big word. Accountability starts with each player taking a look in the mirror.”

Ruff on what he’ll take from New Jersey

Ruff guided the Devils to a franchise-record 112 points last season with a roster featuring young, highly skilled players not unlike the group he will take over in Buffalo. Ruff said it’s his belief that small details becoming habits can add up for the Sabres the way they did for the Devils last season.

“I think we had a heck of a year a year ago, and it was just the right time for that group,” he said. “I might be sitting here being one of the luckiest coaches because this might be the right time where all these guys take that next step. They understand that if we get a little bit better in [an] area - let’s say our faceoff percentage gets a little bit better and we have the puck a little bit more, we’re a little bit more willing to get inside shot lanes, a few more pucks to the net, all those little 1- and 2-percenters made a huge difference that as a coaching staff there. The simplest stuff keeps adding up. Stick on puck, stick on puck. Put the stick on the ice. Stick on the ice. Don’t let them make that play. Turn your feet sideways. Come back to your own end and stop, which every kid is taught from Day One. Just, these are all a bunch of 1-percenters that kept adding up.”

PHOTOS | Lindy Ruff's First Day

April 23, 2024 - KeyBank Center

“I’m blessed to have that opportunity”

Ruff spent 10 seasons as a player for the Sabres and 15 more as a coach. Both times, the Stanley Cup eluded him despite long playoff runs. He ended his press conference by reflecting on what it means to have another opportunity to lead Buffalo to hockey’s greatest prize.

“I'm humbled by the opportunity that I’m getting. I get a chance to do something that I wasn’t able to do as a player. Then I became the coach of the team and didn’t succeed with what I set out to do. And now I’m getting one more opportunity in which I really feel I’m blessed to have that opportunity.”

