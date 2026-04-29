Despite great chances, Sabres can’t finish off Bruins in Game 5

The Buffalo Sabres came up short in their first chance to end the series, as David Pastrnak’s overtime goal gave the Boston Bruins a 2-1 win in Game 5 on Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo had the better of the chances in the extra period and tried to catch Boston on a change nine minutes in. But the Bruins intercepted a puck inside the blue line, and Hampus Lindholm found a streaking Pastrnak for the game winner.

Their series lead now 3-2, the Sabres head back to Boston for Game 6 on Friday.

“It’s just one play at the end from a really good player,” said Sabres goalie Alex Lyon, who stopped 27 of 29 shots in his third straight start. “That’s usually how these things go, and now it’s just incumbent on us to move forward.”

The home crowd was rocking early, especially after Rasmus Dahlin opened the scoring 3:35 into the game on the power play. Mark Kastelic was penalized for punching Zach Benson during a stoppage, and Jason Zucker and Dahlin teamed up to end Buffalo’s 0-for-April drought on the man advantage.

“Kept it simple,” Dahlin said. “Took what we had, and we didn’t overthink stuff out there.”