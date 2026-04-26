Game 4 takeaways | In top form, Sabres have their way with Bruins

BOSTON – With the chance to take a 3-1 series lead, coach Lindy Ruff expected his Buffalo Sabres to be energized and ready for Sunday afternoon’s Game 4 against the Boston Bruins.
That turned out to be an understatement. A thoroughly dominant, four-goal first period shocked the TD Garden crowd and paved the way for a 6-1 blowout, which now has the Sabres one win away from a trip to the second round.
“That first period was the best period we played all year,” Ruff said. “Puck pressure, scoring opportunities. We moved the puck and got the puck up ice. We didn’t spend much time in our end.”
Buffalo's top line got the fun started 4:17 in, as Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch pressured Bruins rookie Fraser Minten into a defensive-zone turnover and set up an open Peyton Krebs for his second goal of the playoffs. So, for the first time this series, the Sabres held an early lead.
“I think what’s been holding us back a little bit is just our starts. We wanted to make sure we took it to them right off the hop,” said Krebs, who’s plus-seven with five points (2+3) to start the playoffs. “… We’re at our best when we’re on our toes, just consistently on the forecheck making their D make mistakes, and I think we did that.”