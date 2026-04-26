Game 4 takeaways | In top form, Sabres have their way with Bruins

Three minutes later, the Sabres effectively (unofficially) scored their first power-play goal of the month, with Josh Doan redirecting in Ryan McLeod’s centering pass just two seconds after a Boston penalty expired. Doan had recently struggled to the bench after absorbing a huge open-ice hit, but he shook it off to bury his first career playoff goal.

“Our attack, our intent, our speed, everything was good,” Ruff said. “You can say we’re gonna be 0-for-whatever; I really don’t care right now. As far as I’m concerned, we scored a power-play goal.”

The lead grew to 3-0 at 9:15, when Doan pestered Boston blueliner Jordan Harris (an addition to the Game 4 lineup) into another turnover, and Zach Benson drove to the net to push a shot through goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Doan and Benson, along with center Noah Ostlund, were menaces in all three zones on Sunday as they played with speed, broke up Boston rush chances and generated dangerous offense of their own. Per Natural Stat Trick, Buffalo led 15-4 in shot attempts and 9-3 in shots on goal with that line deployed at 5-on-5.

“We just got to our game right away,” Benson said of the first period. “On pucks, hounding it, and we made them turn it over, and we capitalized on our opportunities.”

Forechecking work by another line, McLeod’s, set up Bowen Byram for a fourth Buffalo goal in the period. The Sabres outshot the Bruins 19-5 in the first, and with all the additional takeaways and grade-A scoring chances, they easily could’ve taken another few goals into the intermission. That opening 20 made it clear: When the Sabres are on top of their game, the Bruins can’t keep up.

After a relatively even second period, Buffalo got a couple insurance goals in the third from Beck Malenstyn and Tuch to send Bruins fans home, Swayman back to the locker room and both teams back to Buffalo for a potential series clincher on Tuesday. With that in mind, Ruff’s message remains the same: “Go get one more.”

“We’ve done a good job in this series, but the fourth one is always the hardest,” echoed Byram. “We’ll all enjoy it and get ready to go again.”

Here’s more from the Game 4 win.