Blade Gang to bang drum ahead of Game 5

Max Maloney pulls his van in front of TD Garden and flips his hazard lights on as four boys dressed in full hockey gear pour out of the van and onto the sidewalk. Passersby record on their phones as the boys sit on the curb and strap on skates and helmets.

It’s the afternoon before Game 4 in Boston, and The Blade Gang has arrived on the scene.

“We were planning on going home this morning,” Maloney says. “But it’s gotten so big, I’m like, let’s stay another night. I think what we’re gonna do is just pregame rollerblade and then watch (Game 4) in the car on the way home.”

The group proudly hailing from South Buffalo has captured the eyes of the hockey world since rolling onto the scene at the start of the playoffs. They’ve earned remarks from Paul Bisonette, Dave Portnoy and – following their Boston takeover – from Lindy Ruff himself.

“I’d actually like to play with those guys,” Ruff said.

Now, they’re playing arenas. The Blade Gang will officially bang the drum ahead of Game 5 between the Sabres and Bruins at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

You might be wondering: Who are these guys? Here’s a helpful FAQ, with thoughts from The Blade Gang themselves.