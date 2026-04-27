Top quotes | Sabres look ahead to close-out opportunity in Game 5

For a team making its long-awaited return to postseason hockey, the Buffalo Sabres have passed every test that’s come their way in the early stages of these Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They’ve erased in-game deficits. They’ve managed to win amid raucous environments at home and hostile atmospheres on the road. They responded well to both wins and losses.

The next test may be the toughest. The Sabres will have their first opportunity to close out their series with the Boston Bruins in Tuesday’s Game 5 at KeyBank Center.

“You can expect this to be the hardest game that we're going to have to play short-term here,” said coach Lindy Ruff, whose 12 series wins are tied for 25th in NHL history.

“Because [the Bruins] are in the ‘nothing to lose and everything to gain’ category. They know that, if they don't put whatever they can put into the game, that they're done. When you're facing that, you're up against the wall and a lot of times we're going to see more risk. We might even see their defense involved a lot more. There's a lot of things you're going see.”

After traveling home from Boston with a pair of wins under their belt, the Sabres took a well-earned rest day on Monday in preparation for Game 5.

The few players who did skate included forward Josh Norris, who has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury but could be available to play on Tuesday. The same goes for Tyson Kozak and Jason Zucker, both of whom exited Game 4 during the third period but are “probable” for Game 5, according to Ruff.

In the meantime, Ruff met the media on Monday along with forwards Josh Doan and Beck Malenstyn and goaltender Alex Lyon. Watch all three sessions in their entirety below and read on for some highlights.