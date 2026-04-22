Playoff Notebook | Lyon talks playoff mentality, Ostlund's Game 3 status and more

Notes from the Sabres' media availabilities on Wednesday.

20260422 Lyon
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Alex Lyon wasted no time getting into the playoff mix.

Within minutes of entering Game 2 in relief of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on Tuesday, broadcast cameras caught Lyon shouting at Bruins forward Tanner Jeannot: You wanna go?

Lyon smiled when asked about the moment Wednesday, before the Sabres departed for Boston.

“I mean, I like that aspect of the game,” he said. “I think I probably bother some guys on our team because I take that approach too often when I should probably just put it in the back pocket every once in a while. But it's just how I am and that's how I play the game, and that's just how it goes out there.

“I mean, at the end of the day, you still have respect for the guys on the other team, and you have to respect them, they’re phenomenal players. They have a really good team. So, you don't want to lose sight of that either, that they get paid to play the game as well. But, for sure, you’ve just got to – you don't ever want to back down from the moment. And the older I get, the more I really enjoy those moments and that's kind of what gets you stimulated, so I really enjoy that.”

Lyon has lived this particular moment – the Stanley Cup Playoffs – before. He played four games for Florida on their run to the Final in 2023. His ample AHL playoff experience includes a Calder Cup championship with the Chicago Wolves in 2022.

His takeaway from those runs: Lean on the habits and the preparation that got you there.

“You spend all year trying to hone those details in, and I think about that a lot,” Lyon said. “Like, if you're in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, how are you going to prepare? I think to have that in the chamber and kind of understand those habits that you can lean on and those routines that you can lean on, it's really important.”

The Sabres will look to embrace that mindset as they head to Boston for Games 3 and 4. They’ve proven they have a winning road formula, having gone 22-4-2 since their season-changing win in Edmonton on Dec. 9.

“So, for us, going on the road, we don't have to make too much of it" Lyon said. "We're going there to bring our best for 60 minutes tomorrow night, and that's that. Simple mindset and just do the right things, continue the habits that we've been working on, and, yeah, just not to overthink it too much.”

Here are more notes heading into Game 3.

Alex Lyon - April 22, 2026

No word on Game 3 starter

The Sabres did not practice on Wednesday, and Ruff opted not to announce his starting goaltender for Game 3. Lyon did not allow a goal on seven shots faced in relief on Tuesday, his first game action since April 21.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has started the first two games of the series and has stopped 32 of 39 shots for an .821 save percentage. He turned away multiple breakaway attempts in each game.

Whatever the decision for Game 3, Ruff reiterated his confidence in all three of his goaltenders – Colten Ellis is healthy and available too – on Wednesday. The Sabres enjoyed success rotating Luukkonen and Lyon for a long stretch coming out of the Olympic break. Ellis is only weeks removed from his first career shutout.

“All three guys got us here,” Ruff said. “Regardless of which goaltender’s going to be in the net, there’s some areas of the game that we need to focus on and we need to be better at.”

Ostlund's status

The Sabres could get a boost to their lineup for Game 3 in the form of rookie forward Noah Ostlund, who is nearing a return from the upper-body injury that has kept him sidelined since March 25.

“He’s real close,” Ruff said. “I would consider him a possibility for tomorrow. He’s feeling pretty good.”

Ostlund established himself as an important two-way player for the Sabres this season, scoring 30 points (11+16) in 60 games while providing detailed defense. The Sabres were plus-38 in shot attempts with the rookie on the ice at 5-on-5.

Lindy Ruff - April 22, 2026

Series adjustments

The Bruins entered the series with a reputation for clogging the neutral zone to limit rush offense, which is one of the Sabres’ strengths.

Boston has lived up to that reputation thus far. Buffalo’s Game 1 comeback was ignited by in-zone offense – forechecking that led to opportunities in front. It’s a challenge the Sabres are used to, given how teams tried to take away their rush offense this season.

“Almost every team we played in the second half, teams were making sure they have bodies (in the neutral zone), we have to get behind,” Ruff said.

“We were getting pretty good at creating opportunities off of offensive-zone play. Again, I think the key to that is you’re going to have to control the puck a little bit better. I think we missed plays that we don’t normally miss, and part of that was our puck play wasn’t as good as the previous game.”

Ruff pointed in particular to the Sabres’ decision making immediately upon crossing the offensive blue line. A quick pass and a drive to the net can open a lane for a trailing defenseman to get involved on offense. Ruff felt the Sabres too often held onto the puck upon entry.

“Our D were getting up (in the play), but there was times there was no space for them right there,” Ruff said. “Part of that, give Boston a little credit, the numbers were back which limits some of those opportunities. But I thought a little bit of our puck play where we held onto pucks a little bit too long on entries, didn’t create that hole that we were using for our defense most of the time.”

More from the players

Josh Norris - April 22, 2026

Logan Stanley - April 22, 2026

Up next

The series shifts to Boston for Game 3 on Thursday at TD Garden. Pregame coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. The national broadcast will be carried on TNT, truTV and HBO Max.

Fans are invited to Stir Bar at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino for the official watch party. The event will include appearances from Sabretooth and Sabres alumni, food and drink specials, and giveaways.

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | Ostlund could return in Game 3

Takeaways from Game 2 | Another late push, potential tweaks on PP and more

At the Horn | Bruins 4 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Bruins - Game 2 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

'He makes life hell on the opponent' | Samuelsson established physical tone in Game 1

For Sabres, Game 1 crowd didn’t disappoint

Ruff on Game 1 win: 'The sweetest of all of them'

Sabres ride their ‘dogs’ to thrilling Game 1 comeback

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Bruins 3

Sabres vs. Bruins - Game 1 | How to watch, lineup notes, and more

Sabres announce important playoff parking and traffic information

Practice Report | Lineup notes and player comments on the eve of Game 1

5 storylines to watch in Round 1 between Sabres, Bruins

Sabrehood Stories | Volume 1

Sabres confident their roster and playstyle will translate to playoffs

Sabres announce schedule, tune-in info for Round 1 playoff series vs. Bruins

'This is a hockey town' | A letter from Mattias Samuelsson

Ruff provides injury updates, talks playoff history with Boston