Playoff Notebook | Lyon talks playoff mentality, Ostlund's Game 3 status and more

Alex Lyon wasted no time getting into the playoff mix.

Within minutes of entering Game 2 in relief of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on Tuesday, broadcast cameras caught Lyon shouting at Bruins forward Tanner Jeannot: You wanna go?

Lyon smiled when asked about the moment Wednesday, before the Sabres departed for Boston.

“I mean, I like that aspect of the game,” he said. “I think I probably bother some guys on our team because I take that approach too often when I should probably just put it in the back pocket every once in a while. But it's just how I am and that's how I play the game, and that's just how it goes out there.

“I mean, at the end of the day, you still have respect for the guys on the other team, and you have to respect them, they’re phenomenal players. They have a really good team. So, you don't want to lose sight of that either, that they get paid to play the game as well. But, for sure, you’ve just got to – you don't ever want to back down from the moment. And the older I get, the more I really enjoy those moments and that's kind of what gets you stimulated, so I really enjoy that.”

Lyon has lived this particular moment – the Stanley Cup Playoffs – before. He played four games for Florida on their run to the Final in 2023. His ample AHL playoff experience includes a Calder Cup championship with the Chicago Wolves in 2022.

His takeaway from those runs: Lean on the habits and the preparation that got you there.

“You spend all year trying to hone those details in, and I think about that a lot,” Lyon said. “Like, if you're in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, how are you going to prepare? I think to have that in the chamber and kind of understand those habits that you can lean on and those routines that you can lean on, it's really important.”

The Sabres will look to embrace that mindset as they head to Boston for Games 3 and 4. They’ve proven they have a winning road formula, having gone 22-4-2 since their season-changing win in Edmonton on Dec. 9.

“So, for us, going on the road, we don't have to make too much of it" Lyon said. "We're going there to bring our best for 60 minutes tomorrow night, and that's that. Simple mindset and just do the right things, continue the habits that we've been working on, and, yeah, just not to overthink it too much.”

Here are more notes heading into Game 3.