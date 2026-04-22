Takeaways from Game 2 | Another late push, potential tweaks on PP and more

Lindy Ruff went into the dressing room with words of encouragement following the Buffalo Sabres’ 4-2 loss in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

“I said there's a lot of things I like about our team and I like about our players,” Ruff recounted postgame. “There’s areas we're going to have to get better at. But I don't want to see one person doubting that we're not going to go into Boston and win a hockey game.”

The series shifts to Boston tied 1-1. The Sabres – in the throes of their first playoffs as a group – have now experienced both ends of the playoff spectrum, with a thrilling comeback win in Game 1 followed by a tough loss in Game 2.

Tuesday’s loss, in some ways, mirrored Game 1. The Sabres once again controlled the puck for large stretches early but, as was the case on Sunday, were unable to bury the first goal against Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Boston took control of the game with four goals in the second period, the first of which was scored less than five minutes in when Viktor Arvidsson got behind the Buffalo defense and sent a backhand shot five-hole. The next two goals came late in the period: a dump-in from center ice by Morgan Geekie that bounced past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, followed quickly by a power-play goal from Pavel Zacha.

Arvidsson scored again on a 2-on-1 rush to increase the Bruins’ lead to 4-0 just 16 seconds into the third period, prompting Ruff to pull Luukkonen for Alex Lyon.

The Sabres nearly drummed up more comeback magic after Bowen Byram and Peyton Krebs scored goals a minute apart to cut the deficit to 4-2 with 4:52 remaining, but the Bruins settled down with a timeout and held the fort from there.

“We started the game good,” Ruff said. “We had a couple good opportunities. A lot of touching and grabbing and trying to slow the game down but, overall, you’re not going to win every game. [We] got to experience a playoff win, now [we] experience a loss. We've been a good road team. I’m looking forward to going to Boston.”

Here are takeaways from Game 2.