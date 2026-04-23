Sabres at Bruins - Game 3 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo looks for earlier offense as the series shifts to Boston.

Game 3
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

BOSTON – With their first-round series tied 1-1, the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins play Game 3 on Thursday at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

The first two games followed similar trajectories, only in Game 2, Buffalo’s third-period deficit was too large to overcome, despite another late surge. The Sabres were one of the league’s best first- and second-period offenses during the season; solving Boston’s defensive structure and goalie Jeremy Swayman sooner, and playing from ahead, is likely the key to taking control of this series.

“The quicker we get to our game, obviously, the better we're going to play,” Bowen Byram said after scoring to start the late push in Game 2. “I don't think we totally got there until the last 10 minutes or so again tonight. I think we had spurts, but we need a 60-minute effort to beat teams – always, but especially in the playoffs.”

Coach Lindy Ruff believes a change of scenery might serve his team well right now, and the Sabres’ road track record backs that up. Since they turned their season around on Dec. 9, they’ve been by far the NHL’s best road team at 22-4-2 (.821). TD Garden will be loud, and the Bruins were great at home during the regular season, but Buffalo has survived – and often thrived in – hostile environments to reach this point. That’s one of many reasons the Sabres aren’t hanging their heads after one loss.

“There’s areas we’re going to have to get better at,” Ruff said, “but I don’t want to see one person doubting that we’re going to go to Boston and win a hockey game.”

Here are all the details before the puck drops for Game 3.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame/postgame shows streaming on Buffalo Sabres App)

Streaming (Buffalo broadcast market): Gotham Sports App / Fubo TV

TV (national): TNT, truTV

Streaming (national): HBO Max

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

Lineup notes

Ruff hasn’t announced the starting goalie for Game 3, but he left open the possibility that Alex Lyon gets the nod. Lyon made seven saves in relief of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on Tuesday and has made three career playoff starts, all in the 2023 Florida-Boston series.

Forward Noah Ostlund has been practicing and is a “possibility” to play. The rookie has been out since March 25 (versus Boston) with an upper-body injury, and his combo of offensive pace and defensive play would be a welcome addition to the lineup.

Check back after the 11:30 a.m. morning skate for potential updates.

Series stats through Game 2

Game Preview - Blue & Gold

Some notes:

  • Buffalo won just two of 20 faceoffs in Tuesday’s first period, but it bounced back to finish the night at 45 percent. Ryan McLeod (54.8%) and Josh Norris (53.1%) lead the team so far.
  • The Sabres have controlled 58.2 percent of the shot attempts at 5-on-5.
  • Ruff on making adjustments to the struggling power play: “It's gonna be a conversation in the coaches’ room, for sure.”

Beating Boston’s forecheck

Boston turned its forecheck up a level in Game 2, and it left Buffalo a bit disconnected in its transition game. It’s no mystery that’s how the Bruins need to play to defend the Sabres, so Buffalo needs to make the adjustments now.

“I don't think we broke the puck out well tonight because of their forecheck, but also I just don't think we were totally on, so it definitely takes the steam out of you,” said Byram, one of the team’s most experienced playoff performers from his time in Colorado. “Playing defense is hard. You're grinding down low, they’ve got big guys that are going to the net. You're competing. It drains you a bit, so then it seems to be you get out and you change, and then they regroup and come back at you.

“… Survive those moments, and then capitalize when you’ve got the momentum going the other way.”

And at the other end, Buffalo’s forecheck will need to win battles as a workaround to the Bruins’ tight neutral-zone structure.

Nastiness grows

Things got physical Tuesday with several late-game scrums. Much of the action, predictably, involved Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov near Swayman’s crease. Zadorov had a few big hits on Sabres forward Zach Benson, who’s never one to shy away from a battle.

Both teams finished with 47 total penalty minutes, including misconducts for Benson and Tage Thompson and a fighting major for Logan Stanley, who dropped the gloves with fourth liner Mark Kastelic.

Expect more of the same and more villains to emerge as the series goes on.

“I think every game you play, you hate each other more,” Benson said.

Series coverage

Watch party at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

Fans are invited to Stir Bar at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino for the official Game 3 watch party. The event will include appearances from Sabretooth and Sabres alumni, food and drink specials, and giveaways.

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