Sabres at Bruins - Game 3 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

BOSTON – With their first-round series tied 1-1, the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins play Game 3 on Thursday at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

The first two games followed similar trajectories, only in Game 2, Buffalo’s third-period deficit was too large to overcome, despite another late surge. The Sabres were one of the league’s best first- and second-period offenses during the season; solving Boston’s defensive structure and goalie Jeremy Swayman sooner, and playing from ahead, is likely the key to taking control of this series.

“The quicker we get to our game, obviously, the better we're going to play,” Bowen Byram said after scoring to start the late push in Game 2. “I don't think we totally got there until the last 10 minutes or so again tonight. I think we had spurts, but we need a 60-minute effort to beat teams – always, but especially in the playoffs.”

Coach Lindy Ruff believes a change of scenery might serve his team well right now, and the Sabres’ road track record backs that up. Since they turned their season around on Dec. 9, they’ve been by far the NHL’s best road team at 22-4-2 (.821). TD Garden will be loud, and the Bruins were great at home during the regular season, but Buffalo has survived – and often thrived in – hostile environments to reach this point. That’s one of many reasons the Sabres aren’t hanging their heads after one loss.

“There’s areas we’re going to have to get better at,” Ruff said, “but I don’t want to see one person doubting that we’re going to go to Boston and win a hockey game.”

Here are all the details before the puck drops for Game 3.