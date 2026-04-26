At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Bruins 1

Watch the highlights from the Sabres' Game 4 win.

20260426 ATH 2
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

BOSTON – Peyton Krebs finally gave the Buffalo Sabres an early lead and they never looked back, winning Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins 6-1 at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon.

The Sabres lead the series 3-1 and can advance with a victory in Game 5 at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.  

Buffalo had not scored a first-period goal in the series before Krebs found the back of the net just 4:17 into Sunday’s contest. The Sabres went on to outshoot the Bruins 19-5 in the period and led 4-0 on goals from Krebs, Josh Doan, Zach Benson and Bowen Byram.

Beck Malenstyn and Alex Tuch added third-period goals for the Sabres. Tuch's goal chased Bruins starter Jeremy Swayman, who allowed six goals on 29 shots. Joonas Korpisalo saw his first action of the series in relief.

Alex Lyon started for the second straight game and made 21 saves before losing his shutout on a Sean Kuraly goal during the final minute.

Krebs (1+1) and Owen Power (0+1) both tallied points for the fourth straight game, joining Danny Gare as the only players in Sabres history to score at least one point in each of their first four career playoff contests.

Byram (1+1) and Tuch (1+1) – both of whom already have Stanley Cup Final trips on their resumes – also extended their point streaks to four games. They’re tied for the team lead with three playoff goals each. Tuch has a team-high six points.

Buffalo went 0-for-3 on the power play (and is now 0-for-17 in the series) – but only on a technicality. Doan’s goal, a redirect from the edge of the paint, was scored just as Viktor Arvidsson was leaving the penalty box to end the Sabres’ first power play of the night.

Arvidsson left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return. His two goals in the series are tied for the Boston lead.

Tyson Kozak and Jason Zucker left the game for the Sabres after completing their final shifts midway through the third period.

Statistics

20260426 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BOS 0 – BUF 1 | Period 1, 4:17 – Peyton Krebs (2) from Alex Tuch (3)

Peyton Krebs gives the Sabres a 1-0 lead

BOS 0 – BUF 2 | Period 1, 7:10 – Josh Doan (1) from Ryan McLeod (1) and Bowen Byram (2)

Josh Doan scores his first of the playoffs

BOS 0 – BUF 3 | Period 1, 9:15 – Zach Benson (1) from Josh Doan (1)

Zach Benson makes it 3-0 Sabres

BOS 0 – BUF 4 | Period 1, 14:24 – Bowen Byram (3) from Owen Power (4) and Jack Quinn (3)

Bo Byram gives the Sabres a 4-0 lead

BOS 0 – BUF 5 | Period 3, 5:08 – Beck Malenstyn (1) from Jordan Greenway (1) and Tyson Kozak (1)

Beck Malenstyn extends the Sabres lead

BOS 0 – BUF 6 | Period 3, 6:32 – Alex Tuch (3) from Tage Thompson (2) and Peyton Krebs (3)

Alex Tuch makes it 6-0 Sabres

BOS 1 – BUF 6 | Period 3, 19:20 (SH) – Sean Kuraly (1) unassisted

Game highlights

FINAL | Sabres 6 - Bruins 1

Photo gallery

Victory speech

Go inside the room after the 6-1 win!

Postgame sound

Zach Benson - April 26, 2026

Owen Power - April 26, 2026

Up next

The series returns to Buffalo for Game 5 at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Find information on the Sabrehood Block Party and more here.

The game will air on MSG in the Sabres’ broadcast market with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. The national broadcast can be found on TNT, truTV and HBO Max.

News Feed

Sabres at Bruins - Game 4 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | A change on PP1; catching up with Peyton Krebs

Injuries and transactions | Kozak, Zucker exit Game 4

Playoff notebook | Ruff evaluates Sabres’ series through Game 3

‘Nothing we aren’t used to’ | How Sabres’ Lyon shifted momentum in Game 3 and series

Game 3 takeaways | Ostlund ignites Sabres in playoff debut

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Bruins 1

Sabres at Bruins - Game 3 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Playoff Notebook | Lyon talks playoff mentality, Ostlund's Game 3 status and more

Takeaways from Game 2 | Another late push, potential tweaks on PP and more

At the Horn | Bruins 4 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Bruins - Game 2 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

'He makes life hell on the opponent' | Samuelsson established physical tone in Game 1

For Sabres, Game 1 crowd didn’t disappoint

Ruff on Game 1 win: 'The sweetest of all of them'

Sabres ride their ‘dogs’ to thrilling Game 1 comeback

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Bruins 3

Sabres vs. Bruins - Game 1 | How to watch, lineup notes, and more