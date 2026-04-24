At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Bruins 1

Quick recap and highlights from a tight Game 3 win in Boston.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

BOSTON – The Buffalo Sabres beat the Boston Bruins, 3-1, in Game 3 of their first-round series Thursday at TD Garden.

Alex Tuch scored early in the third period, his second goal of the playoffs, to give the Sabres the lead. That held up as the game winner as Buffalo took a 2-1 series lead.

Noah Ostlund, back in the lineup for the first time since March 25, hustled to negate a late icing, score an empty netter and seal the win. Ostlund also made a nice play to set up Bowen Byram’s second-period goal, which tied things 1-1.

Sabres goalie Alex Lyon made his first start of the series and stopped 25 of 26 shots.

Game 4 is here in Boston on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

BUF 0 – BOS 1 | Period 2, 3:26 – Tanner Jeannot (1) from Charlie McAvoy (2)

BUF 1 – BOS 1 | Period 2, 10:58 – Bowen Byram (2) from Noah Ostlund (1) and Owen Power (3)

Bowen Byram ties the game at 1-1

BUF 2 – BOS 1 | Period 3, 4:03 – Alex Tuch (2) from Peyton Krebs (2) and Bowen Byram (1)

Alex Tuch gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

BUF 3 – BOS 1 | Period 3, 18:36 (EN) – Noah Ostlund (1) from Jack Quinn (2)

Noah Ostlund seals the Sabres 3-1 win

Game highlights

FINAL | Sabres 3 - Bruins 1

Game photos

Up next

Game 4 is Sunday at 2 p.m. on MSG, TNT, truTV and HBO Max. MSG's pregame coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. and will be streaming on the Buffalo Sabres App.

Full Round 1 schedule and broadcast info

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