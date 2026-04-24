At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Bruins 1

BOSTON – The Buffalo Sabres beat the Boston Bruins, 3-1, in Game 3 of their first-round series Thursday at TD Garden.

Alex Tuch scored early in the third period, his second goal of the playoffs, to give the Sabres the lead. That held up as the game winner as Buffalo took a 2-1 series lead.

Noah Ostlund, back in the lineup for the first time since March 25, hustled to negate a late icing, score an empty netter and seal the win. Ostlund also made a nice play to set up Bowen Byram’s second-period goal, which tied things 1-1.

Sabres goalie Alex Lyon made his first start of the series and stopped 25 of 26 shots.

Game 4 is here in Boston on Sunday at 2 p.m.