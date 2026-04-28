Sabres vs. Bruins - Game 5 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

After taking care of business with two wins in Boston, the Buffalo Sabres lead the series 3-1 and have their first chance to finish off the Bruins. Game 5 is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center, and a win would send Buffalo to the second round.

The Sabres are coming off a Game 4 win where everything went their way. They overwhelmed the Bruins in an early four-goal outburst, which coach Lindy Ruff called their best period of the season, then coasted to a 6-1 final.

But Buffalo doesn’t expect anything to come easily in Game 5, with the Bruins fighting for their season and hoping to respond to Sunday’s performance.

“That’s your biggest challenge: Your desperation has to exceed theirs, knowing that they have nothing to lose anymore,” Ruff said. “Sometimes when there’s nothing to lose, you can create enough chaos and enough passion that it makes it extremely hard for the team that’s trying to close it out to win a game.”

“It’s a cliché,” echoed goalie Alex Lyon, “but the fourth one is genuinely hardest to get. … They’re going to be extremely hungry. They beat us once in our building, so they know the taste and the recipe. We just have to be prepared for that.”

Here are all the details before puck drop.