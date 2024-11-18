KeyBank Center to host PWHL Takeover Tour game on Feb. 23

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that KeyBank Center in Buffalo will host one of the nine neutral-site, regular-season games in the PWHL Takeover Tour™. This exciting tour brings the intensity of PWHL hockey to new cities across North America, giving fans a chance to experience the top women’s hockey players in the world in their own communities.

As part of this special tour, the Boston Fleet and New York Sirens will face off on Sunday, Feb. 23, with the game beginning at 4 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. followed by the general on-sale on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at thepwhl.com/tickets.

The nine games of the PWHL Takeover Tour will be contested in a variety of locations across the United States and Canada, sprawling from the Pacific Northwest with Seattle and Vancouver to the far East with Québec City and as far South as Raleigh, N.C. Only Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, which was home to a PWHL contest March 16 and housed a U.S. professional women’s hockey attendance record of 13,736, will serve as the return host of a neutral-site game in the League’s second season.

“Bringing PWHL games to fans across both countries is a natural next step as we continue building our audience,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “When exploring potential locations for a PWHL game, the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our League was incredibly encouraging. The PWHL Takeover Tour lets us showcase our game and exceptional athletes across a wider North American footprint—an exciting moment for our players and an important move for our business as we consider expansion.”

“It is an honor to welcome the Professional Women’s Hockey League to Buffalo and KeyBank Center,” Buffalo Sabres Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli said. “This event is more than a game—it is an opportunity to celebrate the progress of women’s hockey and inspire the next generation of athletes in Buffalo. As an organization, we strive to inspire young girls and women in our community to dream big and see the possibilities that exist in the sport. Our city has a rich hockey tradition, and we are pleased to play a role in advancing the game for future generations.”

The schedule for the PWHL Takeover Tour is as follows (all times EST):