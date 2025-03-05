Sabres conclude back-to-back with 6-2 loss against Sharks

Tuesday concluded a back-to-back set for both teams, as the Sharks played Monday night in Toronto. Further, it marked the fifth game in eight days for the Sabres, and Ruff detected some fatigue from his team as it yielded frequent scoring opportunities to the speedy, young San Jose lineup.

“There’s no excuses,” said forward Tage Thompson. “Everybody is playing 82 games. Everybody has a tough schedule. You can sit here and try to make all the excuses in the world, but when you lace them up in the locker room and go out, you better battle. You better compete. We didn’t. We took tonight off.”

San Jose established its offensive presence from the jump, registering 10 shots and hitting three posts in a scoreless opening period. The Sharks generated eight high-danger scoring chances in the first, per Natural Stat Trick, but failed to beat Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

“You look at some of the plays in the first period, (we) handed them a couple of pucks where UPL had to make a great save just inside of our blue line,” Ruff said.

They finally cashed in 1:01 into the second, when Timothy Liljegren’s shot just barely squeaked across the goal line behind Luukkonen; play continued for a few seconds before the officials whistled it dead and called the goal via video review.

But the Sabres answered just four minutes later. Their power play, whose struggles highlighted postgame conversations in Montreal, found JJ Peterka for a one-timer goal from the right dot. Peterka later added an assist and has eight points (3+5) during a six-game scoring streak.