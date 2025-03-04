Special teams overshadow Sabres’ comeback in Montreal

1. Buffalo didn’t score on its four power-play opportunities, three of which came in the second and third periods.

“Right now, there’s a lot of things we have to adjust,” Dahlin said of a power play that’s 1-for-12 in the last four games. “There’s a couple meetings here moving forward that need to get done. We have to clarify a lot of things.”

Thompson elaborated on the units’ recent struggles.

“I think in the past, when you look at our power play and what’s made it successful, is when we’re ripping shots, getting loose pucks back, reloading it and shooting again," he said. "I think (when) you do that, you get the penalty kill scrambling, and then your seams open up and all those pretty plays that everyone loves to see open up.

“But I think right now we’re trying to force seams or run set plays when they’re just in their structure and they don’t really have to move too far out of it. I think really the only way to get guys out of their structure is to get them chasing a loose puck in the corner, and usually that comes off of a shot and a rebound.”

The Sabres have snapped out of rough power-play droughts at various points this season. Thompson feels doing so once again, after a frustrating night like Monday, will require a “short-term memory.”

2. Reimer made 16 saves on 20 shots in the first leg of Buffalo’s back-to-back set; none of the goals against came in 5-on-5 play. It was his first start since a Feb. 4 win versus Columbus.

Though not tested too heavily, Reimer made some key saves, including on an Arber Xhekaj breakaway when the Sabes trailed 3-0 in the second period. Montreal’s first true push in the third period came with six minutes remaining, and Reimer made a series of great stops then, too. As he did in relief at Carolina, the veteran netminder propped the door open for a Sabres’ comeback attempt.

“He made some huge saves,” Dahlin said. “He was the guy that kept us in the game and we wouldn’t have one point without him, that’s for sure.”

3. Buffalo’s fourth line had one of its best games in recent memory. With the trio of Beck Malenstyn, Peyton Krebs and Sam Lafferty on the ice at 5-on-5, the Sabres led 11-3 in shot attempts and 3-0 in shots on goal.

“That line drew a penalty, it dictated play every time they were out there,” Ruff said. “I thought it was Lafferty’s best game by far. That line gave us an excellent night.

4. Jason Zucker missed a third straight game due to injury; the forward took a shot to the foot Feb. 22 versus the Rangers. After Wednesday’s practice, Ruff offered no update on Zucker’s recovery progress or expected return date.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson was scratched as well.