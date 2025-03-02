Mistakes cost Sabres in loss to Canadiens

1. Tuch feels Luukkonen deserved a better outcome for his 25-save performance.

“I thought Upie was great,” Tuch said. “He kept us in it the entire way. We weren’t able to capitalize and we weren’t able to get a win for him, and that’s on us.”

2. Ruff said Thursday morning that defensemen Connor Clifton and Bryson, neither of whom had played since Feb. 8, would see game action soon during Buffalo’s busy stretch of schedule.

They got the nod Saturday, replacing Henri Jokiharju and Sam Lafferty in the lineup as the Sabres dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Bryson tallied an assist in 15:34 of ice time, while Clifton blocked four shots in 12:18.

“I thought he played well,” Ruff said of Bryson. “He made a nice play on the goal, skated well. He put together a nice game for us.”

Jason Zucker was also scratched; Ruff said at the morning skate that he’s day-to-day with a nagging injury. Zucker, who took a shot to the foot a week ago, missed Thursday’s game at Carolina, too.

3. The Sabres are now 0-3-0 in the season series against Montreal, which concludes Monday at Bell Centre. The prior matchups consisted of a 7-5 home loss Nov. 11 and a 6-1 road loss Dec. 17. Buffalo sees those losses, especially the back-and-forth ones at KeyBank Center, as missed opportunities against a divisional rival it now trails by 10 points in the standings.

“We handed both games away,” Ruff said. “The last one we gave away. We gave this one away. Frustrating, for sure.”

4. Greenway, Tuch and Dylan Cozens comprised a highly effective line that, entering Saturday, had played just 1:16 together at 5-on-5 this season. During the line’s 9:18 of 5-on-5 ice time in the loss, Buffalo led 12-4 in shot attempts and 4-0 in shots on goal.

With a minute remaining in the third period, Greenway was shoved headfirst into the end boards by Montreal’s Jayden Struble. The Sabres forward, who finished the night with two shots and three hits in 16:18 of ice time, got up and exchanged words with Dobes in his crease.

“He was just talking ridiculousness,” Greenway said of Dobes. “I just wanted him to know we play them Monday and we’re going to be coming, so hopefully he relays it to their guys.”