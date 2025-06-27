How to watch Round 1 of the 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 NHL Draft kicks off with Round 1 on Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m.

Fans can watch on ESPN or ESPN+ in the United States. Coverage in Canada can be found on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

The Sabres hold 10 picks in the draft, including the ninth-overall selection in Round 1. They hold nine picks on Day 2, which will be held on Saturday, June 28 beginning at 12 p.m.

Visit Sabres.com/Draft for coverage throughout the draft, including instant analysis of each pick.

Buffalo’s complete order of selections is as follows:

Round 1, 9th overall

Round 2, 39th overall

Round 3, 71st overall

Round 4, 103rd overall

Round 4, 116th overall (from MIN via ANA)

Round 5, 135th overall

Round 6, 167th overall

Round 7, 195th overall (from NSH)

Round 7, 199th overall

Round 7, 219th overall (from WSH via SJS)