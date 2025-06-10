First-round forwards | Potential options for Sabres with No. 9 pick

Draft analysts help break down some of this year's top forward prospects.

By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The 2025 NHL Draft is less than three weeks away, and the Buffalo Sabres have been doing their homework ahead of the first round on June 27 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Buffalo, which holds the ninth-overall pick, met with a collection of prospects during the NHL Scouting Combine last week at KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter. The lack of consensus among draft analysts, apart from defenseman Matthew Schaefer to the Islanders with the first-overall pick, means a wide range of possibilities for the Sabres.

Sabres.com caught up with three of those analysts – NHL.com’s Mike Morreale, The Athletic’s Corey Pronman and FloHockey’s Chris Peters – to discuss some of the top prospects and their potential fits in blue and gold.

To start: forwards. The following prospects are each projected in the early to middle part of the first round. Here’s what you need to know and what the experts – the players themselves, too – had to say.

Jake O’Brien – C, Brantford (OHL)

6-foot-2, 172 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 66 GP – 32 G – 66 A – 98 P

O'Brien

O’Brien has all the makings of a highly productive offensive player, and he’s continued to prove it with the OHL’s Bulldogs. He followed his 64-point output from 2023-24 with 98 in 2024-25 – that included 66 assists, which ranked second on Brantford.

Pronman, who projected O’Brien to Buffalo in his June 3 mock draft, called the forward a “natural playmaker” and sees him running an NHL power play one day.

O’Brien’s continued rise up draft boards could put him out of reach for the Sabres, Peters believes. If available, though, the Toronto native would be a highly intriguing option with the ninth pick.

“To have a playmaker of his caliber, a guy that can play center, is valuable,” Peters said. “So, that’s why I think it’s probably unlikely that he gets all the way to nine. But it’s not out of the question, so he’s one to keep an eye on, for sure.”

What he’s saying:

“I’m a very smart, high-hockey-IQ player,” O’Brien said at the Combine when asked to summarize his game. “I’m good at making passes through tight spaces and under pressure. I’m a good 200-foot player, and I think I’m gonna be better.”

Brady Martin – C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

6-foot-0, 186 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 57 GP – 33 G – 39 A – 72 P

Martin

Martin’s busy week of meetings at the Combine suggests he could go as early as fourth overall (to Utah), but there’s certainly a chance he’s still available when the Sabres pick.

The well-built 18-year-old describes himself as “farm strong,” having grown up and worked on his family’s land in Elmira, Ontario. There, he’s balanced farm responsibilities with hockey training, including rollerblading in the barn.

Away from the farm, he served as the Greyhounds’ alternate captain in 2024-25 and finished second on the team in scoring. With a strong blend of production and physicality, Martin likens his game to some of the NHL’s premier power forwards: Sam Bennett, Tom Wilson, Matthew Knies and Zach Hyman.

“He’s been easy to compare to Sam Bennett, because everybody’s watching the playoffs right now, but he has a lot of that in his game,” Pronman said. “He’s extremely physical while also having a high skill level.”

What he’s saying:

Martin believes his upbringing on the farm has helped him develop traits – beyond physical strength – beneficial to his hockey career.

“I grew up and always had responsibilities and was disciplined, so I think that helps coming through hockey, too,” he said.

Anton Frondell – C, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

6-foot-1, 198 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 29 GP – 11 G – 14 A – 25 P

Frondell

Rankings and mock drafts have projected Frondell anywhere from the second pick to the 10th. This wide variation stems from his inconsistency, particularly in international play; he excelled at 2024’s U18 Five Nations tournament, for example, but managed just three points at this spring’s U18 World Championship.

But in Sweden’s Allsvenskan league, Peters points out, Frondell’s per-game production – 25 points in 29 regular season contests – exceeds that of William Nylander, David Pastrnak and Filip Forsberg at that age. That came after missing early-season games due to a knee injury.

Judging by the projections, the highs seems to outweigh the lows with this first-round prospect.

“His best games over the course of a season are probably better than most other prospects’ best games – and he did it against professionals,” Peters said, suggesting first- or second-line center potential in Frondell. “A lot of the Swedish scouts are fairly effusive in their praise of the player, because they watched him at the professional level and saw him succeed at a level that he did.”

Added Morreale: “If he’s there (at nine), he’s definitely a player that the Sabres should take.”

What he’s saying:

Frondell was asked at the Combine about the development of his two-way game.

“I think when I was younger, it was more about scoring, producing points,” he said. “The older I’ve been, I have (an) understanding it’s more important not letting in goals… I take my defensive play really serious.”

Victor Eklund – LW, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

5-foot-11, 161 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 42 GP – 19 G – 12 A – 31 P

Eklund

Consistent with many smaller, first-round winger prospects, Eklund is lauded for his speed, shot and overall offensive skillset; “I think there’s some (JJ) Peterka-esque elements to him,” Peters said.

In addition to those traits, though, Eklund’s attention to the smaller details of his game hint at a well-rounded forward who’ll develop into a valuable NHLer.

“It’s not just because he’s skilled, it’s also because he has a tremendous work rate – he’s quick, he’s competitive, he gets in on the forecheck, he’s dogged in puck pursuit,” Peters said. “He does all these different things that help you win games beyond the offensive elements.”

Eklund has been a teammate of Frondell’s on Djurgardens. He recorded six points (2+4) in seven games for Sweden at the 2025 World Junior Championship in Ottawa, where he played alongside Sabres forward prospect Anton Wahlberg – drafted 39th overall in 2023.

What he’s saying:

Eklund recently went golfing with Sabres forward Noah Ostlund, who used to play for Djurgardens. And Eklund’s brother William, a 22-year-old for the San Jose Sharks, has a relationship with Rasmus Dahlin.

“I know Dahlin and I know Noah Ostlund pretty good, and they say it’s really great here (in Buffalo),” Victor Eklund said.

Roger McQueen – F, Brandon (WHL)

6-foot-5, 197 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 17 GP – 10 G – 10 A – 20 P

McQueen

There’s little consensus about McQueen entering the draft, except for this: with a fully healthy 2024-25 season, he would’ve been a top-five pick.

But a back injury limited the forward to just 20 games with the Wheat Kings. Although McQueen produced in his limited action after tallying 51 points (21+30) the previous season, his dealing with that injury, at his age and height, adds some risk to his draft profile.

That said, McQueen was a full participant in last week’s combine and says he’s been pain-free for nearly two months, which could put NHL clubs at ease. He'd certainly stand alone, physically, among the Sabres’ forward selections from recent drafts, so if he's available at nine, his upside deserves strong consideration.

“Reminds me a lot of Quinton Byfield, quite honestly,” Pronman said. “He’s 6-5, he can skate, he’s heavy, he has really good skill. I don’t know if it’s gonna be game-breaking, elite offense at the next level, but he could be a 50-60 point guy to go with the tremendous physical traits and the ability to get inside, play at the net, win battles. There’s a lot to like there.”

What he’s saying:

Buffalo is no stranger to tall, offensively gifted forwards. Evidently, McQueen had the same idea when asked for an NHL player comp.

“Obviously, being here in Buffalo, Tage Thompson is a guy that, offensively, is just unbelievable and can create anything with his size and pace of play,” McQueen said. “And I think his skill is top notch.”

McQueen also mentioned Ryan Getzlaf and Brady Tkachuk in that conversation.

Lynden Lakovic – F, Moose Jaw (WHL)

6-foot-4, 190 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 47 GP – 27 G – 31 A – 58 P

Lakovic

Like McQueen, Lakovic sees some Tage Thompson in his game, praising the Buffalo star for his ability to get open for the puck and use his size to hold onto it. Widely projected near the middle of the first round, Lakovic could be on the Sabres’ radar at No. 9.

The forward is hardly a complete package at this point, but his large frame and WHL track record suggest plenty of potential.

“He’s 6-4, he’s really fast, he’s really skilled, he can shoot the puck really well, but there were some games where you just really didn’t notice him that much,” Pronman said. “For a big guy, you wish he got to the middle a little bit better. Wish he attacked the net more to score, as opposite to just leaning on his shot to try and score from the outside. … But he’s got legitimate top-six forward talent.”

What he’s saying:

Lakovic said he met with 25 teams during Combine week and fielded many questions about his inconsistent compete level this past season with Moose Jaw.

“They’re reasonable question marks, I think, right now,” Lakovic said. “I was kind of picking spots of when to and where to, and I think I just need to be a little bit more consistent on making it a 100-percent thing all the time. I know I’m gonna change that.”

The 18-year-old added that he’s been working with a sports psychologist to establish a routine that will drive more consistent in-game results.

Porter Martone – RW, Brampton (OHL)

6-foot-3, 208 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 57 GP – 37 G – 61 A – 98 P

Martone

The high-scoring power forward is adept at working his way into the middle of the ice to create opportunities; he attributes that skill to his lacrosse-playing days, as well as his large frame. If he makes it to the ninth pick, which some experts predict he will, Martone would become one of the Sabres’ most dynamic forward prospects.

Martone has put up massive numbers (191 points in 149 games) across three seasons with the Steelheads. His most valuable experience, however, may be last month’s run at the World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden. There, representing Canada, he became teammates with Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and other top-tier NHL talent.

What he’s saying:

Just weeks removed from the tournament, Martone was gushing about the World Championship during his Combine media availability.

“Not every 18-year-old kid gets to say they can do that,” he said. “You get to be around Sidney Crosby for a month straight; you can’t put a price tag on that. I got to learn so much. I think I got a little bit of a one-up; I was around NHL players for a month. So, going into training camp, I definitely know what to expect.”

Cullen Potter – C, Arizona State (NCAA)

5-foot-10, 171 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 35 GP – 13 G – 9 A – 22 P

Potter

The Wisconsin native posted big numbers coming up through the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) and, in 2024-25, played his freshman season at Arizona State University.

Potter is, according to Morreale, “probably the most dynamic skater of this draft class,” an ability that helped him acclimate to the NCAA and make an impact in his first season with the Sun Devils.

“It’s unusual for a player after his U17 season in the NTDP to feel as though he’s ready to make that jump, but in Potter’s case, he was able to do it,” said Morreale, who sees in Potter the potential of a middle- or top-six NHL forward.

“A noticeable player game-in and game-out for that elite skating. Just the burst, the quickness with and without the puck. And that’s what attracts a lot of GMs and scouts to him.”

What he’s saying:

At the Combine, Potter was asked how he impacts a game despite his smaller frame.

“Skating and speed and just skill overall – those are the two biggest things,” he said. “And I think I compete really hard, too, which makes up for a lot of things. There’s a lot of guys in the NHL that aren’t as big (he mentions Brad Marchand and Connor Bedard), but they make a big difference in games.”

Carter Bear – LW, Everett (WHL)

6-foot-0, 179 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 56 GP – 40 G – 42 A – 82 P

Bear

Bear’s 40 goals ranked seventh in the WHL this past season, even though his campaign was cut short by an Achilles injury in March.

“There are people who had him as a top-10 player at one point before he got injured,” Pronman said.

Although he was limited at the Combine, Bear said he feels good about his ongoing rehab. And a fully recovered Bear could prove to be a steal in the middle of the first round.

“He’s got a really good shot, he’s able to score off the rush, he makes good plays in transition,” Peters said. “And can score in a variety of ways – that’s really important. He doesn’t really shy away from things. He’s not gonna be physically imposing – he’s not that big – but the goal scoring is probably the premier trait for him.”

What he’s saying:

“I like to model my game after Brandon Hagel,” Bear said. “Probably for that work ethic when he has the puck, like me, to make chances happen.”

