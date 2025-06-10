First-round forwards | Potential options for Sabres with No. 9 pick

The 2025 NHL Draft is less than three weeks away, and the Buffalo Sabres have been doing their homework ahead of the first round on June 27 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Buffalo, which holds the ninth-overall pick, met with a collection of prospects during the NHL Scouting Combine last week at KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter. The lack of consensus among draft analysts, apart from defenseman Matthew Schaefer to the Islanders with the first-overall pick, means a wide range of possibilities for the Sabres.

Sabres.com caught up with three of those analysts – NHL.com’s Mike Morreale, The Athletic’s Corey Pronman and FloHockey’s Chris Peters – to discuss some of the top prospects and their potential fits in blue and gold.

To start: forwards. The following prospects are each projected in the early to middle part of the first round. Here’s what you need to know and what the experts – the players themselves, too – had to say.