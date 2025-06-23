Ninth overall | Additional mock draft projections for Sabres’ first-round pick

Draft analysts predict Buffalo’s selection in Friday’s first round.

Mock Draft Watch
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The 2025 NHL Draft is almost here. This weekend, beginning with the ninth-overall pick Friday night, the Buffalo Sabres will select their next crop of exciting young prospects.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, Sabres.com has provided mock draft compilations, analysts’ insights and player comments from the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo.

Now, one last time before Friday’s first round, here are the experts’ latest mock draft predictions for the Sabres and the ninth pick.

Player heights and weights per NHL Central Scouting’s draft rankings.

Radim Mrtka – RHD, Seattle (WHL)

6-foot-6, 218 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 43 GP – 3 G – 32 A – 35 P

Mrtka

Kashawn Aitcheson – LHD, Barrie (OHL)

6-foot-2, 199 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 64 GP – 26 G – 33 A – 59 P

Aitcheson
  • NHL.com’s Mike G. Morreale writes that “the Sabres certainly could use more snarl along the blue line and Aitcheson not only fills that void but also can push the pace with some offensive flair.” Regarding Aitcheson’s defense, Morreale adds that “he's fierce, gets in the face of his opponents and is physically engaged.” Read more.

Porter Martone – RW, Brampton (OHL)

6-foot-3, 204 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 57 GP – 37 G – 61 A – 98 P

Martone
  • NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman compares Martone to the Ottawa Senators’ Brady Tkachuk, adding that “his decision-making with the puck, ability to use his body to hold off defenders and high hockey IQ stand out, and he's worked hard to improve his skating.” Read more.
  • The Athletic’s Corey Pronman believes this draft’s collection of high-end centers could mean Martone, a winger, lasts longer than expected; “Martone's foot speed is also a concern for teams. At 9, though, the concerns start to get a bit ridiculous and Buffalo would likely be thrilled with this outcome.” Read more.
  • Read: First-round forwards | Sabres’ options with No. 9 pick.

Jake O’Brien – C, Brantford (OHL)

6-foot-2, 177 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 66 GP – 32 G – 66 A – 98 P

O'Brien
  • In another June mock draft, The Athletic’s Corey Pronman projects O’Brien to the Sabres, describing him as a “cerebral, playmaking center with top-line upside. His skill and vision are clear NHL traits, which will give Buffalo some more dynamic traits at forward.” Read more.

James Hagens – C, Boston College (NCAA)

5-foot-10, 186 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 37 GP – 11 G – 26 A – 37 P

Hagens
  • Hagens, once viewed as a certain top-three pick, has gradually dropped in pre-draft projections. FloHockey’s Chris Peters mocked the BC center to Buffalo, writing, “I'm not sure if he'll slip this far, but if he does, it should be an easy decision for Sabres brass.” Peters believes Hagens would “quickly ascend to being the best player” among the Sabres’ recent first-round forward selections. Read more.

