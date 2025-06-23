Ninth overall | Additional mock draft projections for Sabres’ first-round pick

The 2025 NHL Draft is almost here. This weekend, beginning with the ninth-overall pick Friday night, the Buffalo Sabres will select their next crop of exciting young prospects.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, Sabres.com has provided mock draft compilations, analysts’ insights and player comments from the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo.

Now, one last time before Friday’s first round, here are the experts’ latest mock draft predictions for the Sabres and the ninth pick.

Player heights and weights per NHL Central Scouting’s draft rankings.