First-round defensemen | Potential options for Sabres with No. 9 pick

Right-shot defensemen are a top organizational need for the Sabres. The lengthy Mrtka, with his stickwork, skating ability and puck handling, could be a regular in Buffalo’s lineup within a couple years.

Scouts see plenty of room for growth, particularly with Mrtka’s physicality and offensive production. As Morreale explained, the now 18-year-old blueliner from Czechia didn’t truly commit to a career in hockey until he was 14.

“He never went to a skills camp or a skating clinic prior to the age of 14,” Morreale said. “That’s why I think, of any prospect in this draft, the ceiling is the highest for him. He’s already a big guy, but when he begins to learn the game even more, what he can do with that size frame, I think it’s gonna be pretty scary.”

Morreale confidently projects Mrtka as a first- or second-pairing NHL defenseman, and Pronman sees shades of Tyler Myers, the Sabres’ 12th-overall pick in 2008.

“Tyler Myers has played 1,000 NHL games, and I think Mrtka definitely has the potential to be a long-time top-four defenseman who just plays reliable, steady minutes in all situations,” Pronman said.

What he’s saying:

Discussing his improving physicality at last week’s NHL Scouting Combine, Mrtka explained the challenges he faced as a larger, younger player.

“When I was young, I was always big, so when I hit somebody, I made it to the penalty box,” he said. “So, I kind of played without body to [stay] on the ice. Right now, when everybody’s getting bigger and stronger, I can play more physical. So, it’s getting better.”