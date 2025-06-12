First-round defensemen | Potential options for Sabres with No. 9 pick

What are the Buffalo Sabres’ plans for the ninth-overall pick?
With the Scouting Combine in the books and the 2025 NHL Draft (June 27 to 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles) just 15 days away, the Sabres are evaluating a wide range of potential first-round targets.
On Tuesday, three draft analysts – NHL.com’s Mike G. Morreale, The Athletic’s Corey Pronman and FloHockey’s Chris Peters – helped Sabres.com explore forward prospects who could be in play at No. 9.
Now it’s time for the defensemen. After Matthew Schaefer, who’s widely projected to the Islanders with the No. 1 pick, here are some of the top blueliners available in this year’s draft and everything you need to know about them.