First-round defensemen | Potential options for Sabres with No. 9 pick

Looking at top blue-line prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft, with help from the experts.

Mrtka web
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

What are the Buffalo Sabres’ plans for the ninth-overall pick?

With the Scouting Combine in the books and the 2025 NHL Draft (June 27 to 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles) just 15 days away, the Sabres are evaluating a wide range of potential first-round targets.

On Tuesday, three draft analysts – NHL.com’s Mike G. Morreale, The Athletic’s Corey Pronman and FloHockey’s Chris Peters – helped Sabres.com explore forward prospects who could be in play at No. 9.

Now it’s time for the defensemen. After Matthew Schaefer, who’s widely projected to the Islanders with the No. 1 pick, here are some of the top blueliners available in this year’s draft and everything you need to know about them.

Radim Mrtka – RHD, Seattle (WHL)

6-foot-5, 202 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 43 GP – 3 G – 32 A – 35 P

Mrtka

Right-shot defensemen are a top organizational need for the Sabres. The lengthy Mrtka, with his stickwork, skating ability and puck handling, could be a regular in Buffalo’s lineup within a couple years.

Scouts see plenty of room for growth, particularly with Mrtka’s physicality and offensive production. As Morreale explained, the now 18-year-old blueliner from Czechia didn’t truly commit to a career in hockey until he was 14.

“He never went to a skills camp or a skating clinic prior to the age of 14,” Morreale said. “That’s why I think, of any prospect in this draft, the ceiling is the highest for him. He’s already a big guy, but when he begins to learn the game even more, what he can do with that size frame, I think it’s gonna be pretty scary.”

Morreale confidently projects Mrtka as a first- or second-pairing NHL defenseman, and Pronman sees shades of Tyler Myers, the Sabres’ 12th-overall pick in 2008.

“Tyler Myers has played 1,000 NHL games, and I think Mrtka definitely has the potential to be a long-time top-four defenseman who just plays reliable, steady minutes in all situations,” Pronman said.

What he’s saying:

Discussing his improving physicality at last week’s NHL Scouting Combine, Mrtka explained the challenges he faced as a larger, younger player.

“When I was young, I was always big, so when I hit somebody, I made it to the penalty box,” he said. “So, I kind of played without body to [stay] on the ice. Right now, when everybody’s getting bigger and stronger, I can play more physical. So, it’s getting better.”

Kashawn Aitcheson – LHD, Barrie (OHL)

6-foot-2, 196 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 64 GP – 26 G – 33 A – 59 P

Aitcheson

Aitcheson brings a level of toughness and aggression that stands to bolster any NHL defense corps.

“Probably is one of the more physically inclined-type defensemen of this draft class,” Morreale said. “Really a bull when it comes to defending his own cage. He’s one of the more physical, competitive defenders in the Ontario League the last decade. He’s a feared hitter. Blocked shots. He’s not gonna give you a lot through the middle of the ice.”

That, alone, may not have supported first-round projections, but Aitcheson has also emerged as a legitimate scoring threat; his 26 goals this past season ranked third among OHL defensemen, his 59 points seventh. That followed a 39-point (8+31) output in 2023-24.

Both sides of his game come with question marks. Can he rein in the physicality to avoid untimely penalties? Was his 2024-25 scoring the new standard, or an outlier? Still, the upside is undeniable.

“I know there’s some Sabres fans who have some angst about potentially drafting another left-shot defenseman, but, I mean, guys like Aitcheson are very rare,” Pronman said. “You don’t usually see guys in the draft who have his level of tenacity while actually being a legitimate hockey player with top-four talent, too.

“He’s a very rare – and I think exciting – pro prospect.”

What he’s saying:

At the Combine, Aitcheson described the rush he feels when executing one of his trademark body checks.

“You see a guy with his head down, and you want to make a big play on him,” he said. “It’s obviously more of an energy boost for your team; give your team some juice, get them fired up.”

Jackson Smith – LHD, Tri-City (WHL)

6-foot-4, 194 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 68 GP – 11 G – 43 A – 54 P

Smith

Size, strength, skating, scoring contributions… Smith brings a very well-rounded profile into the draft, and many rankings have him narrowly behind – if not on par with – Mrtka and Aitcheson among this year’s defensemen.

“Left-shot defenseman, decent offense, really good mobility,” Peters said. “I think hockey sense needs improve and decisiveness needs to improve, just in his ability to execute plays. But he’s a really interesting player in that regard.”

Added Morreale: “Physical guy, can get up ice really quickly.”

Smith is committed to play at Penn State University this fall after two full seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Tri-City Americans. Naturally, the Nittany Lions were a major talking point during his Combine-week meeting with the Sabres, as owner Terry Pegula is a Penn State alumnus and funded Smith’s future home rink at PSU, Pegula Ice Arena.

What he’s saying:

Smith was asked at the Combine which NHL defensemen he tries to model his game after.

“I would say a little bit like Miro Heiskanen or Shea Theodore – big, good-skating defensemen who have the offensive side but also the defensive side to them as well,” he said.

Cameron Reid – LHD, Kitchener (OHL)

6-foot-0, 193 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 67 GP – 14 G – 40 A – 54 P

Reid

Morreale, asked to name a first-round prospect who could be taken earlier than expected on June 27, was quick to mention Cameron Reid. Across two productive seasons with the Kitchener Rangers, including 2024-25 as an alternate captain, Reid displayed what Morreale called “real high-end skating ability.”

“He’s got a good processor, real positive effect with the transition game and how quickly he can get the puck up ice,” Morreale continued. “Good exit pass. He’s good on his feet. He can quarterback a power play. Ability to escape pressure. … Everyone’s been liking what they’re seeing out of Reid, so I think he’s a player to keep your eye on.”

Pronman, though skeptical of the power-play potential at the NHL level, thinks Reid could be the fourth-best blueliner in this draft class.

“He reminds me a lot of Ryker Evans in Seattle right now,” Pronman said. “He’s just a tremendous skater, he competes, he plays hard, he can move the puck. There’s a lot of things in his game that make you think he could be a really nice two-way NHL defenseman.”

What he’s saying:

Reid began to explain the origin of his greatest asset on the ice.

“It’s always been a bit natural,” he said of his skating. “I think it comes from my mom’s side of the family; she has a few cousins and relatives that are Olympic figure skaters. So, I think it’s always just come natural. I’ve always just loved skating.”

Sascha Boumedienne – LHD, Boston University (NCAA)

6-foot-2, 176 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 40 GP – 3 G – 10 A – 13 P

Boumedienne

Boumedienne showed plenty of promise as the youngest player in college hockey. He spent much of his freshman season paired with Tom Willander, who was drafted 11th overall by Vancouver in 2023. Willander signed his entry-level contract with the Canucks last month, so Boumedienne is in line for an expanded role with the Terriers this fall.

“A lot of speed, he has a lot of intensity in his game and what he wants to do,” Morreale said. “He played a No. 3-4 defenseman. He’s gonna play a big role next year at BU for (head coach) Jay Pandolfo.

“So, he’s another guy that I would put in that mix as a defenseman that could have a pretty good impact on whatever team drafts him.”

Morreale also shared a story connecting the young blueliner to the Buffalo Sabres’ captain: Boumedienne’s father Josef, a former NHL defenseman, scout and coach, was the Columbus Blue Jackets’ director of European scouting when Rasmus Dahlin was drafted first overall in 2018. Sascha, helping out on the draft floor in Dallas, relished his opportunity to meet the fellow Swede and NHL superstar to-be.

“A countryman being the No. 1 pick was something that opened [Boumedienne’s] eyes, and it fueled him to want to be that type of player, too,” Morreale said. “Of course he’s not gonna be the No. 1, but to be drafted in the first round.”

Josef Boumedienne currently serves as general manager of the Swedish National Team, which enlisted Dahlin for the 4 Nations Face-Off and figures to do the same for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

What he’s saying:

Boumedienne discussed the presence and impact of Josef, a fourth-round pick in 1996, as he’s gone through the draft process.

“A ton of influence,” Sascha said. “He’s been there every step of the way and just helped me a ton. He’s been through everything I’m going through right now and will be going through. I can bounce a lot of things off him, ask him a lot of questions.”

Logan Hensler – RHD, Wisconsin (NCAA)

6-foot-2, 192 pounds

2024-25 statistics: 32 GP – 2 G – 10 A – 12 P

Hensler

What Hensler may lack in flashiness, he makes up for in a solid, all-around game. That aided the Badgers during his freshman season and the United States during its gold medal run at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

“I don’t think there’s a ton of offensive upside there, but he’s a really gifted skater,” Peters said. “He’s solid defensively, makes a lot of good decisions, [has] a good first pass. Those things matter. And he’s got decent-enough size and can make some plays.”

Added Morreale: “He’s shown a lot of good things this year.”

A steady role against Big Ten competition should prove valuable for Hensler’s development, and the Wisconsin program has produced a collection of quality NHL defensemen this century: Ryan McDonagh, Ryan Suter, Jake McCabe, K’Andre Miller, Justin Schultz and Brendan Smith, to name a few.

What he’s saying:

Hensler was asked how continuing his Wisconsin career will further his development.

“It’s huge,” he said. “I think college hockey is good for everyone – playing against older guys, more mature guys. I think I matured my game a lot this past year. I think there’s some big steps to make coming in next year.”

As a sophomore, Hensler expects to play bigger minutes and grow into a penalty-killing role, too.

News Feed

Helenius named to 2024-25 AHL Top Prospects Team

First-round forwards | Potential options for Sabres with No. 9 pick

Comments at the Combine | Draft prospects discuss Sabres meetings, player comps, NHL futures

3 takeaways | Kekalainen talks front-office philosophies during Sabres Live appearance

KeyBank Center to host Rivalry Series game

Draft Preview | Sabres' picks, key dates, and more

2025 Buffalo Sabres Foundation Golf Tournament set for September 15

Names at 9 | Mock drafts project Buffalo's first-round pick

Sabres to utilize Buffalo Bills’ facilities for decentralized NHL Draft

3 things to know about Senior Advisor Jarmo Kekalainen 

Jarmo Kekalainen joins Sabres hockey department

Sabres to host local pet adoption event at KeyBank Center

Takeaways from Levi, Karmanos and more at Rochester’s end-of-season press conferences

USA's Tage Thompson scores golden goal at Worlds

Rochester loses to Rocket in five-game North Division Finals

‘Best version’ of Helenius fueling Amerks’ playoff run

Kulich emerging as ‘top dog’ for Amerks

Sabres add renowned strength and conditioning coach Brian Galivan