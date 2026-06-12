Dahlin selected to NHL Second All-Star Team

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was selected to the 2025-26 NHL Second All-Star Team, the league announced Friday.
The captain also finished third in Norris Trophy voting after ranking sixth among NHL defensemen with 74 points (19+55), a career high. He added 67 hits, 79 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating in 77 games, leading the Sabres to an Atlantic Division title and their first playoff appearance since 2011.
Dahlin previously finished sixth in Postseason All-Star Team voting in both 2022-23 and 2024-25. He’s the Sabres’ first selection to one of the two teams since goalie Ryan Miller, who was named to the First All-Star Team in 2009-10.
The Postseason All-Star Teams are voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season. This year’s full teams:
First All-Star Team
C – Connor McDavid (EDM)
LW – Jason Robertson (DAL)
RW – Nikita Kucherov (TBL)
D – Zach Werenski (CBJ)
D – Cale Makar (COL)
G – Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL)
Second All-Star Team
C – Nathan MacKinnon (COL)
LW – Cole Caufield (MTL)
RW – David Pastrnak (BOS)
D – Rasmus Dahlin (BUF)
D – Evan Bouchard (EDM)
G – Logan Thompson (WSH)