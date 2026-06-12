Dahlin selected to NHL Second All-Star Team

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was selected to the 2025-26 NHL Second All-Star Team, the league announced Friday.

The captain also finished third in Norris Trophy voting after ranking sixth among NHL defensemen with 74 points (19+55), a career high. He added 67 hits, 79 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating in 77 games, leading the Sabres to an Atlantic Division title and their first playoff appearance since 2011.

Dahlin previously finished sixth in Postseason All-Star Team voting in both 2022-23 and 2024-25. He’s the Sabres’ first selection to one of the two teams since goalie Ryan Miller, who was named to the First All-Star Team in 2009-10.

The Postseason All-Star Teams are voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season. This year’s full teams:

First All-Star Team

C – Connor McDavid (EDM)

LW – Jason Robertson (DAL)

RW – Nikita Kucherov (TBL)

D – Zach Werenski (CBJ)

D – Cale Makar (COL)

G – Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL)

Second All-Star Team

C – Nathan MacKinnon (COL)

LW – Cole Caufield (MTL)

RW – David Pastrnak (BOS)

D – Rasmus Dahlin (BUF)

D – Evan Bouchard (EDM)

G – Logan Thompson (WSH)