Dahlin selected to NHL Second All-Star Team

Defenseman is Sabres' first Postseason All-Star since Ryan Miller in 2010.

SSC-5093_Rasmus Dahlin - NHL Second All-Star Team_1920x1080
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was selected to the 2025-26 NHL Second All-Star Team, the league announced Friday.

The captain also finished third in Norris Trophy voting after ranking sixth among NHL defensemen with 74 points (19+55), a career high. He added 67 hits, 79 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating in 77 games, leading the Sabres to an Atlantic Division title and their first playoff appearance since 2011.

Dahlin previously finished sixth in Postseason All-Star Team voting in both 2022-23 and 2024-25. He’s the Sabres’ first selection to one of the two teams since goalie Ryan Miller, who was named to the First All-Star Team in 2009-10.

The Postseason All-Star Teams are voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season. This year’s full teams:

First All-Star Team

C – Connor McDavid (EDM)

LW – Jason Robertson (DAL)

RW – Nikita Kucherov (TBL)

D – Zach Werenski (CBJ)

D – Cale Makar (COL)

G – Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL)

Second All-Star Team

C – Nathan MacKinnon (COL)

LW – Cole Caufield (MTL)

RW – David Pastrnak (BOS)

D – Rasmus Dahlin (BUF)

D – Evan Bouchard (EDM)

G – Logan Thompson (WSH)

News Feed

Helenius named to 2025-26 AHL Top Prospects Team

Gerry Meehan, former Sabres captain and GM, passes away at 79

2026 Offseason Primer | Key dates, free agents and storylines

Dahlin finishes 3rd in Norris Trophy voting

Helenius, Ostlund, Kulich ready to take center stage in Buffalo

Helenius scores golden goal for Finland at Worlds

Sabres sign Richard to 2-year, entry-level contract

Despite painful ending, Sabres’ season was a massive success

Kekäläinen: Ruff's new contract a 'no-brainer' for Sabres

Locker cleanout | Top quotes from Day 2

Locker cleanout | Top quotes and full press conferences

Injuries and transactions | Updates from locker cleanout

Sabres feel the sting as incredible season screeches to a halt

At the Horn | Canadiens 3 - Sabres 2 (OT)

Sabres vs. Canadiens – Game 7 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Game 7 notebook | Tuch, Ruff look ahead to Monday's deciding game

With backs against the wall, Sabres rise to the occasion and force Game 7

At the Horn | Sabres 8 - Canadiens 3