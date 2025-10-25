Sabres at Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Following their fourth straight win on home ice, the Buffalo Sabres are back on the road for a rematch with the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

The Sabres beat the Maple Leafs 5-3 on Friday, pulling their season record back to .500 at 4-4-0 and moving into third place in the Atlantic Division in the process. Mattias Samuelsson scored a pair of goals while Alex Lyon made 31 saves.

Get the full story from the win in Friday’s Postgame Report.

Tonight’s game concludes a run of six straight against Atlantic Division opponents. The Sabres are 4-1-0 through that stretch thus far, with their lone loss having come on the road in a tightly played game in Montreal on Monday.

Coverage on MSG begins at 4:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 5. Be sure to tune in for an exclusive ticket flash sale, which will be active for the duration of the broadcast.

Here’s what you need to know.