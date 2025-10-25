Sabres at Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres head to Toronto for a rematch with their cross-border rival.

October 25
By Jourdon LaBarber
By Jourdon LaBarber
Sabres.com

Following their fourth straight win on home ice, the Buffalo Sabres are back on the road for a rematch with the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

The Sabres beat the Maple Leafs 5-3 on Friday, pulling their season record back to .500 at 4-4-0 and moving into third place in the Atlantic Division in the process. Mattias Samuelsson scored a pair of goals while Alex Lyon made 31 saves.



Tonight’s game concludes a run of six straight against Atlantic Division opponents. The Sabres are 4-1-0 through that stretch thus far, with their lone loss having come on the road in a tightly played game in Montreal on Monday.

Coverage on MSG begins at 4:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 5. Be sure to tune in for an exclusive ticket flash sale, which will be active for the duration of the broadcast.

Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 4:30 p.m.)

Streaming: **Gotham Sports App**, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

Tyson Kozak left Friday’s game with a lower-body injury and will not play tonight, coach Lindy Ruff announced postgame. The Sabres will likely recall a forward from Rochester for the trip, Ruff added.

With Lyon having started the first game of the back-to-back set, the Sabres will have two options to choose from in goal. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen returned from a conditioning assignment in Rochester and backed up Lyon on Friday. If he plays tonight, it would be his season debut. Buffalo also has rookie Colten Ellis on the roster.

Ruff is scheduled to speak with the media at 3:30 p.m., so check back then for potential lineup news.

Scouting the Maple Leafs

20251025 Preview Stats

Toronto will start backup goaltender Cayden Primeau in goal, coach Craig Berube confirmed. Primeau stopped 26 of 30 shots in his only prior game this season, a win over Nashville.

The major question surrounding the Maple Leafs will be the status of top defenseman Morgan Rielly, who missed Friday’s game due to an injury but has not been ruled out for tonight.

Toronto is without another key piece on defense in Chris Tanev, who is on injured reserve.

