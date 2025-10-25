With ‘swagger and confidence,’ Samuelsson leads Sabres past Leafs

The Buffalo Sabres were hanging on to their third-period lead, just barely, on Friday at KeyBank Center. The Toronto Maple Leafs had already scored once to pull within a goal, and continued pressure led to a power play with 4:37 remaining.

Goaltender Alex Lyon, a key cog in one of the league’s top penalty kills this season, robbed a wide-open Matias Maccelli in front. Moments later, Owen Power intercepted a pass and sent Alex Tuch in alone on Anthony Stolarz. Tuch, last year’s NHL leader in shorthanded goals, notched his first of the season to secure a 5-3 Sabres win.

“A huge save can turn momentum for you, and Tuch goes down and scores a heck of a goal for us,” coach Lindy Ruff said.

“I felt like I could have made some more timely saves (Monday) in Montreal, and it’s something that I wanted to make sure that I was cognizant of,” added Lyon, who made 31 saves in his third win. “… Credit to [Tuch] for putting the game away. That’s why he’s a great player and great penalty killer.”