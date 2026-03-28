Sabres vs. Kraken | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres will look to snap their three-game winless streak (0-1-2) when they host the Seattle Kraken at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

The Sabres are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at home on Friday, their first regulation loss in more than two weeks. They controlled play to start the game before early penalties allowed the Red Wings to seize momentum and take a 2-0 lead.

The slow start was symptomatic of two uncharacteristic issues that have affected the Sabres on their current winless skid: early deficits and penalty trouble, both of which were topics of conversation postgame.

The Sabres have fallen behind early in their last two losses and have allowed a combined 12 power plays against in their last three games.

“Tomorrow is going to show what type of team we are,” captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “We have to show ourselves that we’ve got to dig ourselves out of this. This is unacceptable.”

The Sabres are still in great position despite the mini-slump, with 96 points and a magic number of 11 to officially clinch a playoff berth. Find a full playoff outlook along with Saturday’s schedule here.

The puck drops tonight at 5:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.