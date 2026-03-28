Early penalties set tone for Sabres’ loss to Red Wings

An early deficit proved too much to overcome for the Buffalo Sabres, who lost 5-2 to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres have now lost three straight games – although two were in overtime – for the first time since their December turnaround. That said, they still have a two-point edge over Tampa Bay for the Atlantic Division lead, thanks to their mostly dominant play for the last three-and-a-half months.

“I’ve been saying it all year, we’re going to hit adversity at some point,” said goaltender Alex Lyon, who made 15 saves on 19 shots in the loss. “We’ve had a long, sustained stretch of really excellent play, and now we’re hitting a little bit of adversity.

“… The reality of it is, we’re still in a good position, and we just need to nip it in the bud right now and move forward.”

Friday’s adversity came in the form of penalties, and they started just a few minutes into the game. An offensive-zone high stick led to an Alex DeBrincat power-play goal, and an interference call led to another for Lucas Raymond. Marco Kasper also scored at even strength later in the period, so Buffalo faced its first three-goal deficit since before the Olympic break.

“We can’t start the game with taking two penalties like we did,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “That just fueled their energy, got their special teams going. They’ve got a dangerous power play, and they took advantage of it.”