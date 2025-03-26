Sabres take down Senators in special night for Ruff, Bernard-Docker

The Buffalo Sabres’ resilient, full-team effort paid off with a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at KeyBank Center. But the victory was especially rewarding for two individuals – two men with slightly different tenures in Buffalo.

Lindy Ruff, for one, earned his 600th win behind the Sabres’ bench, becoming the second NHL head coach to accomplish the feat with one team; he joins Al Arbour, who won 740 games with the Islanders.

Ruff was unaware of the looming milestone as the Sabres overcame a pair of one-goal deficits to beat the division-rival Senators. Recognized at the final horn, however, the 65-year-old began to reflect on his 16 seasons in Buffalo.

“I’ve been fortunate,” Ruff said. “A lot of good people around me that have helped throughout the years, and coaches, unbelievable fan support here in this building. Really wasn’t aware of it, so it was kind of a surprise at the end of the game.”