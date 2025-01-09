Sabres at Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo looks to build momentum versus the division-rival Senators.

January 9
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres’ one-game road trip takes them to Canadian Tire Center for a Thursday night matchup with the Ottawa Senators.

Buffalo’s 4-3 shootout win Monday versus Washington was a crucial response to the three-game winless streak out west. And with a 4-2-1 record since Dec. 23, the Sabres have rebounded from their 13-game stumble to keep themselves within reach of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

“The work ethic that our group has shown in the past two or three weeks has been a lot better,” said Sabres alternate captain Alex Tuch, who on Monday scored twice in regulation before keeping Buffalo alive with a third-round shootout goal. “The commitment to playing the right way, to better D-zone, to blocking shots, to sacrificing for one another, I think has been a lot better.

“We’ll use this as a stepping stone … we’ll move on and go after it and try to win a game against Ottawa.”

The Senators are back in playoff contention thanks to a red-hot December but have since cooled off again, hampered by a key injury to former Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark.

Here’s what you need to know before the 7 p.m. puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

Forward Jiri Kulich is week-to-week with a lower-body injury and Beck Malenstyn remains unavailable due to an illness. As a result, Tyson Kozak is expected to center the fourth line after being recalled from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

Check back during Thursday's 11:30 a.m. morning skate and 6:30 p.m. warmups for potential lineup updates.

Here are the lines from Wednesday's practice at KeyBank Center:

Forwards
17 Jason Zucker24 Dylan Cozens72 Tage Thompson
77 JJ Peterka71 Ryan McLeod89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson19 Peyton Krebs22 Jack Quinn
96 Nicolas Aube-Kubel48 Tyson Kozak81 Sam Lafferty
DefensemenGoalies
26 Rasmus Dahlin4 Bowen Byram1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
25 Owen Power75 Connor Clifton47 James Reimer
23 Mattias Samuelsson10 Henri Jokiharju
78 Jacob Bryson8 Dennis Gilbert

Storylines

1. Winging it

Normally a center, Sabres forward Tage Thompson has taken just three total faceoffs in the last four games.

Dec. 31 at Dallas, first-line wingers Jason Zucker and Alex Tuch filled in for Thompson at the dot. And in the last three games, Dylan Cozens has elevated to first-line center and gone 36-for-52 (69%) on draws.

For Thompson, the shift to wing is the result of a lingering (and undisclosed) injury.

“He has been dealing with something,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. “It’s the reason he hasn’t been in the middle. He’s getting better, and he’s still playing, so give him a lot of credit for that.”

Monday versus Washington, Thompson skated a season-high 23:48 and, in the second period, gave Buffalo a 3-2 lead with a 103.7 mph one timer – the hardest-shot goal in the NHL this season.

He’s tallied four, five and six shots on goal these three games as a winger after averaging 1.5 shots per game in his previous 13.

“I feel like I’ve been pretty good,” Thompson said. “Been generating a lot of chances. I’d like to bear down and find a way to put those in the net, but creating a lot of offense. I like the way I’m moving my feet with the puck and creating, getting some good looks, so just got to find ways to capitalize on them.”

Last month, Ruff suggested that Thompson might benefit from some time at wing, a position with fewer defensive responsibilities than center. This latest move may have been out of necessity, considering the injury, but either way, it has reignited the shot-first approach from Buffalo’s most lethal scorer.

2. In decent standing

A winless month sunk the Sabres to last place in the Eastern Conference, but it didn’t bury them; entering Thursday, Buffalo sits seven points out of a wild card spot.

“We’re fortunate that, the way everything has unfolded, we’re within striking distance with [41] games left,” Ruff said postgame Monday.

Although it’s been a bumpy ride for Buffalo since the season opened Oct. 4 in Prague, first-half challenges may have equipped the young Sabres roster for more consistency going forward.

“We’ve got some players that are growing, that understand now that (there’s) no easy game and there’s no easy play,” Ruff said.

“It’s a long season, a lot can happen, so I think you can never count yourself out,” Thompson said. “We’ve got to find ourselves in a hot streak. Just each day, come to the rink, try to get better.

Of course, a climb back in the standings isn’t purely in the Sabres’ hands, as several teams, including Ottawa, stand between Buffalo and a playoff spot.

3. Scouting the Senators

A rollercoaster of a season has the Senators (19-7-3), meanwhile, just one point out of the playoff structure. After a five-game winless streak in mid-November, they went 10-2-1 from Nov. 25 to Dec. 21. But they’ve since gone 1-4-1, scoring an NHL-worst 1.67 goals per game during that span.

Ottawa’s latest slide has coincided with the loss of Ullmark, who won seven straight starts before exiting with a back injury Dec. 22. The 2022-23 Vezina Trophy winner remains week-to-week, leaving Anton Forsberg (.888 save percentage, 3.03 goals-against average) and Leevi Merilainen (.884, 3.10) as the Senators’ current options in net.

Tim Stutzle leads Ottawa with 41 points (12+29) and Brady Tkachuk leads with 18 goals.

The Sabres beat Ottawa 5-1 in their first matchup Nov. 5 at KeyBank Center, with JJ Peterka and Bowen Byram each scoring a pair of goals.

Game notes

  • Rasmus Dahlin has a three-game assist streak and 10 assists in seven games since returning from back spasms.
  • Peterka has five goals and an assist in nine career games versus Ottawa.
  • Jason Zucker has seven goals and two assists in his last five road games.

News Feed

Practice Report | Kozak joins Sabres with Kulich out week to week

Injuries and transactions | Kulich week to week with lower-body injury

New-look second line leads Sabres past Capitals

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Capitals 3 (SO)

Sabres at World Juniors | Kleber, Ziemer win gold with Team USA

Sabres vs. Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres fall to Golden Knights to end Western Conference road trip

At the Horn | Golden Knights 3 - Sabres 1

Sabres at Golden Knights | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Zucker among NHL leaders in high-danger goals

Zucker scores hat trick, but Sabres drop back-and-forth game to Avs in OT

At the Horn | Avalanche 6 - Sabres 5 (OT)

Sabres at Avalanche | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres fall to Stars despite strong performance from Luukkonen

At the Horn | Stars 4 - Sabres 2

Sabres at Stars | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Kulich's productive stretch places him among rookie goal-scoring leaders

Sabres in the Community | November and December